Editor’s Choice: Chamber to hold networking event at whaling museum

Chamber to hold networkingevent at whaling museum
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours networking event, hosted by the New Bedford Whaling Museum. The event provides an opportunity for members and nonmembers to mingle and build business relationships in an informal, relaxed business setting. These networking mixers are held monthly in partnership with member businesses and attract business professionals from many industries. Appetizers and a cash bar will be offered.
THURSDAY, AUG. 7, 5-7 P.M. Free/members; $25/nonmembers. New Bedford Whaling Museum, 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/5fxrjvy6
Party for 100
THE OCEAN COMMUNITY Chamber of Commerce will hold its “Party of the Century,” recognizing the Chamber’s 100th anniversary. Appetizers and beverages will be served, and the event will feature live music. Cocktail attire is required to attend.
SUNDAY, AUG. 3, 5-9 P.M. $125. The Green, Bay Street, Westerly. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mpzek3m5
Establishing connections
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Beyond the Business Card networking event, hosted by The Washington Trust Co. Business Center. The event will welcome local business leaders and entrepreneurs to meet in a relaxed setting to build connections with one another. Coffee will be served.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6, 8-9:30 A.M. $5/members; $15/nonmembers. The Washington Trust Co. Business Center, 3280 Post Road, Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/39ntnfe9
Corrective action plan
POLARIS MEP will hold a workshop titled “Quality Lunch & Learn: Effective Corrective Actions.” The workshop will be focused on real-world quality improvements. Attendees will walk away with a clear understanding of how to build a corrective action request action plan and set their teams up for long-term success.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6, NOON TO 1:30 P.M. Free. Polaris MEP, 315 Iron Horse Way, Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/y6xrvysw
Celebrating community
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a pop-up networking event, hosted by Juncal Mexican Bar & Grill. Attendees can celebrate community and culture while networking with local professionals in a setting that blends tradition with modern flair.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 13, 4:30-6:30 P.M. $20/members; $25/nonmembers. Juncal Mexican Bar & Grill, 2352 Mendon Road, Cumberland. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3kdm4e2c
Building business
THE SOUTH EASTERN Economic Development Corp. will hold a virtual workshop on building stronger small businesses in Rhode Island. The August session will discuss resources for military veterans looking to become entrepreneurs.
THURSDAY, AUG. 14, 11 A.M. TO NOON. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4x9xj6ed
Chatting after work
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours networking event, hosted by the Residence Inn Providence/Coventry. The event will bring together local business professionals and entrepreneurs for an opportunity to create new connections with one another. Door prizes and light appetizers will be offered. Donations will be accepted for the charity of the hotel’s choice.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 20, 5-7 P.M. Free. Residence Inn Providence/Coventry, 725 Centre of New England Blvd., West Greenwich. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yvvjaybw
Coffee talk
THE TAUNTON AREA Chamber of Commerce will hold its Coffee & Conversation networking event, hosted by Staples. The casual networking event is designed to bring local professionals together before the workday begins. Coffee will be served.
THURSDAY, AUG. 21, 9-10 A.M. Free. Staples, 600 South St. West, Raynham. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/bdhspy4h
Women of distinction
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will host Melissa Varao, director and chairperson of Salve Regina University’s Business and Economics Department, as part of the Chamber’s Conversations with Women of Distinction. Guests will hear a 30-minute conversation and have the opportunity to ask Varao questions while enjoying a continental breakfast.
THURSDAY, AUG. 28, 9-10 A.M. $15/members; $20/nonmembers. Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yp47akcc
On the green
THE RHODE ISLAND Manufacturers Association will hold its annual Business Leaders’ Golf Tournament, hosted by Kirkbrae Country Club. Along with golf, the event will include a cookout lunch, a silent auction, snacks and a post-tournament dinner.
MONDAY, SEPT. 8, 11 A.M. TO 8 P.M. $350/participant; $125/reception. Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/muff7y77
For birdie
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its Back to School Just Fore Fun Golf Tournament, hosted by Harbor Lights. The event will feature themed holes, challenges and snacks. There will also be a cookout lunch and awards following the tournament.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 11, 9 A.M. TO 2 P.M. $75. Harbor Lights, 150 Gray St., Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/44w8kvd2
Fore!
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its Executive Golf Outing, hosted by Kirkbrae Country Club. The event is one of the largest annual networking events for Rhode Island’s business professionals. Complimentary snacks, lunch and drinks will be included for participating golfers.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 16, 11 A.M. TO 5 P.M. $425/golfer; $75/post-golf cocktail party. Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yuwt6ue4
