Editor’s Choice: Greater Newport Chamber to hold Summer After Hours at Rail Explorers

EDITOR’S CHOICE
Greater Newport Chamber to hold Summer After Hours event
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold a Summer After Hours event as part of its Emerging Leaders networking series, hosted by Rail Explorers. The event will provide attendees a chance to meet with fellow business professionals in a relaxed setting. Along with offering complimentary appetizers, beer, wine and soft drinks, the event will allow attendees to ride the organization’s Southern Circuit track.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 16, 5-7 P.M. $20/members; $25/nonmembers. Rail Explorers, 14 Regatta Way, Portsmouth. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2393933r
Chilling out
THE TAUNTON AREA Chamber of Commerce will hold a “Chill Out & Connect” networking event, hosted by Seafood & Cones. The event will bring local business professionals together in a relaxed environment with ice cream.
TUESDAY, JULY 8, NOON TO 1 P.M. Free. Seafood & Cones, 77 Broadway, Raynham. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/48t25r2k
Collaborative networking
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Young Professionals will hold its Statewide Summer Social event, hosted by Whalers Brewing Co. LLC. The local group is teaming up with other young professionals groups from around the state and nearby Connecticut to provide better networking opportunities for all involved. A cash bar and pizza will be provided.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 9, 5:30-7:30 P.M. $5. Whalers Brewing Co. LLC, 1174 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3bhmhxpa
Proper care
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will host a seminar titled “Long Term Care vs. Wrong Term Care.” The seminar will be an overview of what exactly long-term care is, the impact it has on families and finances, and how to get out ahead of it as easily and efficiently as possible. Keith Plunkett from THG Financial Strategies will lead the discussion.
TUESDAY, JULY 15, 11 A.M. TO NOON Free. Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, 230 Old Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2ksm5kuz
Sailing away
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its Sunset Sip & Sail event, hosted by Cuttyhunk Ferry. The networking event will include a leisurely sail around the New Bedford waters. There will also be hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
THURSDAY, JULY 17, 5-7 P.M. $35. Cuttyhunk Ferry, 66 State Pier, New Bedford. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/c9ydj9f4
Quick bite
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Networking at Noon gathering, catered by Island Deli Sandwich Shop. The speed-networking event will allow local business professionals and entrepreneurs to meet each other and build connections in rapid succession.
TUESDAY, JULY 22, 11:45 A.M. TO 1:30 P.M. $20/members; $25/nonmembers. Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, 230 Old Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/22esrc5y
Building new relationships
THE TRI-TOWN CHAMBER of Commerce will host its 11th annual Summer Business BBQ. Attendees will have the opportunity to get to know the people who represent their business in the community, chat with Chamber leaders, and enjoy food and drinks.
THURSDAY, JULY 24, 4:30-7 P.M. Free. Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, 280 School St., Building L100, Mansfield. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/ynnbmre3
Climate tech
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold a discussion on climate technology as part of the Chamber’s Industry Spotlight Series. This event will spotlight companies with investable potential, highlight success stories, and connect attendees with the regional support systems that can help climate-focused ventures grow.
THURSDAY, JULY 24, 4:30-7 P.M. Free. Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/bdvrb4pj
On the links
THE EAST BAY Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Golf Classic Tournament, hosted by Swansea Country Club. The event includes a continental breakfast, cart, green fees, complimentary beverages and snacks during play, prizes, a backyard barbecue, a gift bag and a luncheon with raffle after tournament play.
MONDAY, JULY 28, 8 A.M. $150/golfer. Swansea Country Club, 299 Market St., Swansea. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3cvafsr5
Rise and shine
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its Welcome Wednesday Networking Coffee Hour, hosted by At Work Collaborative. The event will bring together business professionals for the opportunity to build connections with one another. Coffee and pastries will be provided.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6, 8:30-9:30 A.M. Free. At Work Collaborative, 3 Davol Square, Suite A350, Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/33tkk4re
Summer social
THE RHODE ISLAND Manufacturers Association will hold its annual Summer Social event. Along with networking opportunities for local business professionals, the event will include a lobster/steak bake, live music, games and a cash bar.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6, 4-8 P.M. $150/members; $175/nonmembers. The Overlook at Meehan, 2 Gov. Notte Parkway, North Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mw4zaaa6
Celebrate community
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a pop-up networking event, hosted by Juncal Mexican Bar & Grill. Attendees can celebrate community and culture while networking with local professionals in a setting that blends tradition with modern flair.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 13, 4:30-6:30 P.M. $20/members; $30/nonmembers. Juncal Mexican Barr & Grill, 2352 Mendon Road, Cumberland. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3kdm4e2c
Interested in having your business-related event included in What’s Happening? Contact PBN Researcher James Bessette at (401) 680-4838 or Research@PBN.com.