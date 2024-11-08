EDITOR’S CHOICE
McKee to discuss economy at Newport Chamber event
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold a Micro/Small Business Roundtable conversation with Gov. Daniel J. McKee. The discussion will offer McKee the opportunity to discuss with the small-business community several policies and measures aimed at improving the local micro-/small-business ecosystem. There will also be a Q&A opportunity and networking after the discussion.
THURSDAY, NOV. 14, 5-7 P.M. Free. Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/47s9kn66
Job relations
POLARIS MEP will hold a virtual job relations training workshop for graduates from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses of Rhode Island program at the Community College of Rhode Island. In this multiweek program, supervisors will learn to establish and maintain good relations with their front-line workers and deal with problems as they arise.
TUESDAY, NOV. 12, THROUGH TUESDAY, DEC. 10. $350. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mvbrz83n
Recruiting practices
THE TAUNTON AREA Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual workshop titled “Recruitment: Best Practices.” Kayanna Scott-Brown, owner of Treetop, will cover key topics such as creating an effective outreach strategy, managing candidates throughout the process and the benefits of having a structured recruitment process.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13, 1-2 P.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/8avpetzm
Building connections
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Young Professionals will host a networking event, hosted by Tower Hill Brewing Co. The group welcomes young professionals ages 40 and younger to fun and successful relationship-building events at fellow Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce businesses. The event will offer light appetizers, a cash bar and door prizes.
WESTERLY, NOV. 13, 5:30-7:30 P.M. $5. Tower Hill Brewing Co., 25 Village Square Drive, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3cy9k9uv
Jump-starting your morning
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Morning Coffee networking event, hosted by Lathrop Insurance Agency Inc. Experience the benefit of networking with local business professionals while enjoying a continental breakfast and coffee. Registration is due Nov. 13.
THURSDAY, NOV. 14, 8-9 A.M. $5/members; $15/nonmembers. Lathrop Insurance Agency Inc., 75 Sockanosset Cross Road, Suite 300, Cranston. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/ears5txs
Getting technical
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Eggs & Issues breakfast event, hosted by Kirkbrae Country Club. Douglas S. Alexander, director of the Rhode Island College Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies, will be the event’s guest speaker. Breakfast will be served.
THURSDAY, NOV. 14, 8:30-9:30 A.M. $30/members; $55/nonmembers. Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4fm7xvu8
Learn to handle bereavement
THE TRI-TOWN Chamber of Commerce will host a workshop titled “Balancing Business and Bereavement: Guidance For Leaders.” The workshop will explore the complex dynamics of grief as it intersects with professional environments. Attendees will gain insights into managing business effectively while dealing with grief and loss, both personally and within your team.
TUESDAY, NOV. 19, NOON TO 1:15 P.M. Free. Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, 280 School St., Bldg. L100, Mansfield. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3w3dwm8n
Nighttime networking
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will hold an After Hours Networking for Professionals in Business event, hosted by Public Kitchen & Bar at the Renaissance Hotel. Along with meeting fellow business professionals in a casual setting, attendees can also explore The Renaissance Global Day of Discovery, an annual event in which more than 170 hotels can host experiences to celebrate their unique locations. Assorted appetizers and a cash bar will be offered.
TUESDAY, NOV. 19, 5-7 P.M. $25/members; $40/nonmembers. Public Kitchen & Bar at the Renaissance Hotel, 120 Francis St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3sd5k6tn
Knowing your market
THE NEW ENGLAND Medical Innovation Center will hold a Medtech Leadership Program virtual class titled “Know Your Market.” Students will revisit market analysis tools to learn how to analyze the current market, assess the various market segments, and pinpoint the most likely market entry point. Among the topics to be covered include market identification and research, market sizing, market validation and market segmentation.
MONDAY, NOV. 25, 6-8 P.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yrzbxh8z
Holiday celebration
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Holiday Open House, hosted by Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort. The event will have networking, food stations and signature cocktails, as well as a silent auction. Proceeds raised will benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
TUESDAY, DEC. 3, 5-8 P.M. $25/members; $60/nonmembers. Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, 100 Twin River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3mp3bd2s
Business success
THE SOUTH EASTERN Economic Development Corp. will hold its 42nd annual meeting, hosted by White’s of Westport. The event will celebrate SEED’s small-business clients’ success, the impactful work of its resource partners and the lending relationships that drive SEED’s efforts to strengthen the local and regional economy.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4, 5:30-8:30 P.M. $100. White’s of Westport, 66 State Road, Westport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3cbbn4f2
