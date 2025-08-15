Editor’s Choice: One SouthCoast Chamber to hold End of Summer Bash

EDITOR’S CHOICE
One SouthCoast Chamberto hold End of Summer Bash
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours End of Summer Bash, hosted by SERVPRO of Dartmouth/New Bedford. Along with networking opportunities to build connections with local business leaders, the event will offer complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
THURSDAY, AUG. 28, 4:30-7 P.M. Free. SERVPRO of Dartmouth/New Bedford, 1476 Purchase St., New Bedford. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4uaz9a4z
Chatting after work
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours networking event, hosted by the Residence Inn Providence/Coventry. The event will bring together local business professionals and entrepreneurs for an opportunity to create new connections with one another. Door prizes and light appetizers will be offered. Donations will be accepted for the charity of the hotel’s choice.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 20, 5-7 P.M. Free. Residence Inn Providence/Coventry, 725 Centre of New England Blvd., West Greenwich. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yvvjaybw
Wine and yoga
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business and Emerging Leaders groups will hold a Wine & Yoga networking event, hosted by Greenvale Vineyards. The 21-plus event will include yoga sessions, wine tasting and networking opportunities to build connections with local business professionals.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 20, 5:30-7:30 P.M. $20/members; $25/nonmembers. Greenvale Vineyards, 5680 Wapping Road, Portsmouth. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/5n8w77wp
Coffee talk
THE TAUNTON AREA Chamber of Commerce will hold its Coffee & Conversation networking event, hosted by Staples. The casual networking event is designed to bring local professionals together before the workday begins. Coffee will be served.
THURSDAY, AUG. 21, 9-10 A.M. Free. Staples, 600 South St. West, Raynham. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/bdhspy4h
Roll ‘Tide’
401 TECH BRIDGE, in partnership with the U.S. Navy, NavalX and the Northeast Tech Bridge, will hold its BlueTIDE 2025 event, hosted by Sail Newport. Global leaders in defense, industry, government and academia will converge to showcase, test and validate the next generation of ocean technologies vital to the blue economy. This year’s event will spotlight transformative advances in autonomous systems, persistent monitoring, undersea communications and high-resolution autonomous undersea and surface vehicles.
THURSDAY, AUG. 28, 10:30 A.M. TO 6 P.M. Free. Sail Newport, 726 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2jdpupsp
Building new relationships
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a First Friday Coffee networking session, hosted by South County Habitat for Humanity. The event will bring together local business professionals and entrepreneurs in a relaxed setting to meet and build connections with one another. Coffee will be served.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 5, 8-9 P.M. $5/members; $10/nonmembers. South County Habitat for Humanity, 1555 Shannock Road, Charlestown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mcr3wjs6
Weekend retreat
THE GIRL SCOUTS of Southeastern New England will hold its GLAMP Weekend Retreat, hosted by Camp Hoffman. The 21-plus weekend event will provide two nights of lodging, food and drinks, entertainment and various activities. Proceeds raised during the retreat will support the Scouting organization.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 5, THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 7. $500. Camp Hoffman, 2850 Ministerial Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mrbtcfmj
For birdie
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its Back to School Just Fore Fun Golf Tournament, hosted by Harbor Lights. The event will feature themed holes, challenges and snacks. There will also be a cookout lunch and awards program following the tournament.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 11, 9 A.M. TO 2 P.M. $75. Harbor Lights, 150 Gray St., Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/44w8kvd2
Getting together
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will host a Together Tuesday networking event. The event will be an opportunity for local business professionals to get to know other industry leaders, share experiences and expand professional networks. Coffee will be served.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 16, 8-9:30 A.M. Free. Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, 30 Exchange Terrace, Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/428expfr
Fore!
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its Executive Golf Outing, hosted by Kirkbrae Country Club. The event is one of the largest annual networking events for Rhode Island’s business professionals. Complimentary snacks, lunch and drinks will be included for participating golfers.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 16, 11 A.M. TO 5 P.M. $425/golfer; $75/post-golf cocktail party. Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yuwt6ue4
Help wanted
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce, in partnership with Lifestream and MassHire Greater New Bedford Career Center, will hold its SouthCoast Job Fair, hosted by Venus de Milo Restaurant & Catering. Multiple local employers will be on hand to meet prospective employees looking for work. Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring their résumés.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 18, 9 A.M. TO 2 P.M. Free. Venus de Milo Restaurant & Catering, 75 Grand Army of the Republic Highway, Swansea. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/5n7mdbfn
