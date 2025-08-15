Editor’s Choice: One SouthCoast Chamber to hold End of Summer Bash

PARTY TIME: Attendees gather during One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce’s End of Summer Bash last year at SERVPRO of Fall River. This year’s bash will be held Aug. 28 at SERVPRO of Dartmouth/New Bedford in New Bedford. COURTESY ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
EDITOR’S CHOICE One SouthCoast Chamberto hold End of Summer Bash ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours End of Summer Bash, hosted by SERVPRO of Dartmouth/New Bedford. Along with networking opportunities to build connections with local business leaders, the event will offer complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres. THURSDAY, AUG. 28, 4:30-7

