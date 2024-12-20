Editor’s Choice: R.I. House Speaker Shekarchi to talk at NRI Chamber event

EDITOR’S CHOICE
R.I. House Speaker Shekarchito talk at NRI Chamber event
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will have R.I. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, be the guest speaker at the Chamber’s Eggs & Issues Breakfast event. Shekarchi will talk about his legislative agenda in 2025. The event will also feature a Q&A session.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8, 8:30-9:30 A.M. $30/members; $50/nonmembers. Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/56776xpw
Showtime
BRISTOL THEATRE COMPANY will hold its annual “Holiday Celebration – A Cabaret Fundraiser.” Live entertainment, refreshments and a cash bar will be part of the festivities. Proceeds will support the performing arts organization.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20, THROUGH SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 7:30-10 P.M. (FRIDAY AND SATURDAY) and 2 P.M. (SUNDAY) $25. Linden Place Mansion, 500 Hope St., Bristol. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/y4cyhzah
Ringing in 2025
THE RESERVE AT DORRANCE will hold its “New Years Never Dies – NYE Casino Gala & Party.” The “Casino Royale” themed gala will have a cocktail hour, stationary dinner selections, live entertainment by the Dave Macklin Band, dancing, a midnight countdown, and “free money” to play casino games for the chance to win prizes. Proceeds raised will support the Rhode Island Foundation’s Healthy & Safe Providence Fund.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31, 8 P.M. to 2 A.M. $75. Ballroom at the Providence G, 100 Dorrance St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/5e24mz4s
Establishing connections
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its First Friday Coffee networking event, hosted by Ocean State Pickleball Club. The event will welcome local business leaders to build connections.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3, 8-9 A.M. $5/members; $10/nonmembers. Ocean State Pickleball Club, 360 South Pier Road, Narragansett. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/36xbdyru
Social schedule
THE CENTER FOR WOMEN & Enterprise will hold a workshop titled “Creating a Social Media Content Calendar.” The event will focus on making a schedule to keep social media content under control, as well as discuss business startup and preplanning, e-commerce, managing a business, marketing and sales.
MONDAY, JAN. 6, NOON TO 1 P.M. $50. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yvzxncyy
Economic development
THE RHODE ISLAND-Israel Collaborative and Blue Venture Rhode Island will hold a conference on the development of the blue economy between the state and country. The conference will feature speakers from Rhode Island and Israel who will showcase approaches that offer economic and ecological benefits. Green ports, defense, offshore wind turbines, and fisheries will be discussed.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8, 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/42em669t
Time to mingle
THE EAST BAY Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly Mingle networking event, hosted by Bramwell Fitness Training Center and Heart Center Yoga. The event is an informal social where businesspeople get together, exchange ideas and develop new relationships.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8, 5:30-7 P.M. $5/members; $10/nonmembers. Bramwell Fitness Training Center and Heart Center Yoga, 500 Wood St., Suite 115, Bristol. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/37sd2zez
Meet for drinks
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Young Professionals will hold a networking event, hosted by Gooseneck Vineyards. The group welcomes young professionals to relationship-building events at fellow Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce businesses.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8, 5:30-7:30 P.M. $5. Gooseneck Vineyards, 1340 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4h9m5xbr
Maximizing potential
THE U.S. SMALL BUSINESS Administration’s All Small Mentor-Protégé Program will hold a workshop titled “Maximize Your Potential.” The program will offer business professionals a better understanding of the Mentor-Protégé Program and how it can be a catalyst for business growth in the government marketplace.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9, 1:30-3 P.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/tynmsmkk
Sharpen skills
THE TAUNTON AREA Chamber of Commerce and Wicked Social will hold a workshop titled “Canvas 101.” The event is perfect for beginners and those looking to sharpen their design skills to create social media posts, marketing materials and more.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15, 10-11 A.M. Free/members; $10/nonmembers. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3ttmf4b5
Understanding your resources
THE NORTH KINGSTOWN Chamber of Commerce and R.I. Commerce Corp. will hold a resources educational event. The event will offer business owners assistance about resources available to aid their operations.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22, 8:30-10:30 A.M. Free. North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, 8045 Post Road, North Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/muexuznv
Chamber gathering
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2025 annual meeting, hosted by OceanCliff. The Chamber will present its annual review and introduce new and renewing members of its board of directors.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22, 5:30-8 P.M. $50/members; $60/nonmembers. OceanCliff, 65 Ridge Road, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/436khe4w
Brewing new relationships
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Pop-up event, hosted by Narragansett Brewing Co. The event will bring together local business professionals in a casual setting.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29, 5-7 P.M. $20/members; $35/nonmembers. Narragansett Brewing Co., 271 Tockwotton St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mr4y5bpk
Interested in having your business-related event included in What’s Happening? Contact PBN Researcher James Bessette at (401) 680-4838 or Research@PBN.com.