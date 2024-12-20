Editor’s Choice: R.I. House Speaker Shekarchi to talk at NRI Chamber event

WHAT’S ON TAP: R.I. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, will be the guest speaker at the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues Breakfast event on Jan. 8 at Kirkbrae Country Club in Warwick.  AP FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE
R.I. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, will be the guest speaker at the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce's Eggs & Issues Breakfast event. Shekarchi will talk about his legislative agenda in 2025. The event will also feature a Q&A

