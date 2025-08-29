Editor’s Choice: R.I. Manufacturers Association to hold Business Leaders Golf Tournament

EDITOR’S CHOICE
R.I. Manufacturers Association to hold golf tournament
THE RHODE ISLAND Manufacturers Association will hold its annual Business Leaders Golf Tournament, hosted by Kirkbrae Country Club. Along with golf, the event will include a luncheon cookout, raffles and silent auctions, beer tastings, a long-drive challenge, and a cocktail and dinner reception. Proceeds raised will support the association, which advocates for the state’s manufacturing industry.
MONDAY, SEPT. 8, 11 A.M. TO 8 P.M. $350/golfers; $125/cocktails and dinner only. Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2wnxb4h2
Building new connections
THE RHODE ISLAND Small Business Development Center will hold an informational networking coffee hour, hosted by Innovate Newport. RISBDC representatives will offer attendees information about the no-charge, confidential business services available to assist new and existing businesses with planning, financing, human resources and marketing. There will also be opportunities to build connections with local business professionals and coffee will be served.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 2, 8-9 A.M. Free. Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2p9pdy74
Chatting with the governor
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold a Small Business Roundtable discussion with Gov. Daniel J. McKee, hosted by Innovate Newport. The discussion will focus on economic development and other important issues pertaining to small businesses, as well as other updates from McKee.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3, 5:30-7 P.M. Free. Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4zucs4a3
Coffee meetup
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a First Friday Coffee networking session, hosted by South County Habitat for Humanity. The event will bring together local business professionals and entrepreneurs in a relaxed setting to meet and build connections with one another. Coffee will be served.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 5, 8-9 A.M. $5/members; $10/nonmembers. South County Habitat for Humanity, 1555 Shannock Road, Charlestown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mcr3wjs6
Weekend retreat
THE GIRL SCOUTS of Southeastern New England will hold its GLAMP Weekend Retreat, hosted by Camp Hoffman. The weekend event for women 21 and older will provide two nights of lodging, food and drinks, entertainment and various activities. Proceeds raised during the retreat will support the Scouting organization.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 5, THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 7. $535.38. Camp Hoffman, 2850 Ministerial Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mrbtcfmj
For birdie
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its Back to School Just Fore Fun Golf Tournament, hosted by Harbor Lights. The event will feature themed holes, challenges and snacks. There will also be a cookout lunch and awards program following the tournament.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 11, 9 A.M. TO 2 P.M. $75. Harbor Lights, 150 Gray St., Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/44w8kvd2
Unlocking social media
THE RHODE ISLAND Small Business Development Center will hold a workshop, titled “How much is enough for Facebook and Instagram Ads?” The workshop, co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Rhode Island District Office, will break down how to determine the optimal ad spend on Facebook and Instagram, whether you’re establishing brand awareness, generating leads or driving sales. Participants will leave with a clear understanding of how to set realistic daily and campaign budgets aligned with business goals, how to track performance and when to scale your investment.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 11, 11 A.M. TO NOON. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/55xswpnk
On the links
THE JAMES L. MAHER Center, a Middletown-based organization offering personalized programs, vocational training, residential support and community-based services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will hold its 47th annual Golf Tournament, hosted by Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club. Along with the tournament, the event will feature a post-tournament dinner, a silent auction and other prizes. Proceeds raised will support the Maher Center’s programming.
MONDAY, SEPT. 15, 11 A.M. $200/golfer; $800/foursome. Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Lane, Middletown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/472nfrsm
Getting together
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Providence will host a Together Tuesday networking event. The event will be an opportunity for local business professionals to get to know other industry leaders, share experiences and expand professional networks. Coffee will be served.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 16, 8-9:30 A.M. Free. Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, 30 Exchange Terrace, Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/428expfr
Help wanted
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce, in partnership with Lifestream and MassHire Greater New Bedford Career Center, will hold its SouthCoast Job Fair, hosted by Venus de Milo Restaurant & Catering. Multiple local employers will be on hand to meet prospective employees looking for work. Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring their resumes.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 18, 9 A.M. TO 2 P.M. Free. Venus de Milo Restaurant & Catering, 75 Grand Army of the Republic Highway, Swansea. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/5n7mdbfn
Engaging evening
THE TAUNTON AREA Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours networking event, hosted by SCU Credit Union. The event will provide an opportunity to expand their networks and learn more about the credit union’s business services. Complimentary refreshments and appetizers will be served, and a door prize will be awarded.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24, 5-6:30 P.M. Free. SCU Credit Union, 200 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mvf9cmf7
Interested in having your business-related event included in What’s Happening? Contact PBN Researcher James Bessette at (401) 680-4838 or Research@PBN.com.