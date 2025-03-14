EDITOR’S CHOICE
Rhode Island Women’s Expo to be held at Crowne Plaza
THE RHODE ISLAND Women’s Expo will celebrate its 20th anniversary by showcasing more than 70 local businesses, offering attendees an afternoon of food and drink tastings, discussions on popular women’s topics and a grand finale fashion show featuring local models. The event will also have presentations, keynote speakers and celebrity chefs.
SUNDAY, MARCH 16, 11 A.M. TO 4 P.M. $10/advance; $15/at door. Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: riwomensexpo.com
Getting together
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will host its “Together Tuesday” networking event. This event is an opportunity for local businesspeople to get to know other Rhode Island professionals, share your experiences and expand professional networks. The event will also offer coffee and a Q&A session.
TUESDAY, MARCH 18, 8-9:30 A.M. Free. Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, 30 Exchange Terrace, Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2s3ttpfy
Learn about exporting
THE RHODE ISLAND Small Business Development Center, the John H. Chafee Center for International Business and R.I. Commerce Corp. will hold a workshop titled “Introduction to Exporting.” The event is part of a workshop series that will cover crucial aspects of exporting, including market research, export documentation, compliance, financing anddeveloping effective export marketing plans. These sessions aim to foster collaboration among industry leaders, designers, academia and government, providing a comprehensive understanding of how to effectively navigate international markets for business success.
TUESDAY, MARCH 18, 8:30-10:30 A.M. Free. Bryant University Business Entrepreneurship Leadership Center, 100 Salem St., Smithfield. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2s3rumhb
Help wanted
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its 2025 SouthCoast Job Fair, hosted by White’s of Westport. This event is a gateway to career advancement, offering direct access to recruiters, diverse industries and new opportunities. Participants will engage directly with recruiters and explore diverse industries for their next career chapter.
THURSDAY, MARCH 20, 9 A.M. TO 2 P.M. Free. White’s of Westport, 66 State Road, Westport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4a7zzrxu
Creating in Canva
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop titled “Creating in Canva.” Participants will learn about engaging and inspiring audiences with videos that stand out. Take Canva images to the next level with animation. Amanda Basse, outreach and marketing specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Rhode Island District Office, will lead the workshop.
THURSDAY, MARCH 20, 10-11 A.M. Free. Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, 230 Old Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yem26sjj
Bowl for kids
BIG BROTHERS Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraising event, hosted by Lang’s Bowlarama Inc. The multiday event will feature team bowling against local businesses and organizations, all to raise funds to support youth mentorship.
THURSDAY, MARCH 20, AND SATURDAY, MARCH 22. Various fees based on funds raised. Lang’s Bowlarama Inc., 225 Niantic Ave., Cranston. INFO AND REGISTRATION: p2p.onecause.com/bfks25
Wedding planning
THE RHODE ISLAND Bridal & Wedding Expo will offer couples an opportunity to connect with multiple companies from the wedding industry to showcase their services. Various wedding professionals, such as caterers, bridal gown designers, photographers and disc jockeys, will be on hand to help prepare your wedding day. There will also be cash prizes and giveaways offered during the event.
SUNDAY, MARCH 23, 1-5 P.M. $10. R.I. Convention Center, 1 Sabin St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: bridalshowsri.com
Celebrating five years
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Council will hold its fifth anniversary celebration, hosted by The Guild. The event will celebrate the council’s accomplishments over the past half-decade, as well as honor three women with annual awards.
TUESDAY, MARCH 25, 5-7 P.M. $35/members; $60/nonmembers. The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/y6h2b5rv
Networking after hours
THE EXECUTIVES ASSOCIATION of Rhode Island will hold a Business Networking After Hours event, hosted by The Elliotte Events & Catering. The event will welcome local business professionals and entrepreneurs to meet and create connections with one another in a casual setting. Michael Whitehouse, a national business podcaster, will be the guest speaker.
TUESDAY, MARCH 25, 6-8 P.M. Free. The Elliotte Events & Catering, 848 Park Ave., 2nd Floor, Cranston. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/ssyh9mep
Establishing connections
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its LEADS Luncheon event, hosted by Red White & Brew Coffeehouse. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their “60-second commercial” to help others better understand what you do, what you have to offer and who you need to meet. Lunch will also be served.
FRIDAY, MARCH 28, NOON TO 1:30 P.M. $10/members; $25/nonmembers. Red White & Brew Coffeehouse, 1800 Post Road, Unit 26, Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yc5p5b6p
Business update
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its State of Business Luncheon, featuring Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan. The mayor will deliver the “State of Business” address, detailing past accomplishments, goals, planned policies and objectives for the city and its developing business community.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2, 11:30 A.M. $75. Fall River Country Club, 4232 North Main St., Fall River. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/469drnp2
Interested in having your business-related event included in What’s Happening? Contact
PBN Researcher James Bessette at (401) 680-4838 or Research@PBN.com.