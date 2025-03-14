Editor’s Choice: Rhode Island Women’s Expo to be held at Crowne Plaza

By
-
ON DISPLAY: The 20th annual Rhode Island Women’s Expo will be held March 16 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.  COURTESY CROWNE PLAZA PROVIDENCE-WARWICK
ON DISPLAY: The 20th annual Rhode Island Women’s Expo will be held March 16 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.  COURTESY CROWNE PLAZA PROVIDENCE-WARWICK

EDITOR’S CHOICE Rhode Island Women’s Expo to be held at Crowne Plaza THE RHODE ISLAND Women’s Expo will celebrate its 20th anniversary by showcasing more than 70 local businesses, offering attendees an afternoon of food and drink tastings, discussions on popular women’s topics and a grand finale fashion show featuring local models. The event will

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR