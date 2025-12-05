Editor’s Choice: Shekarchi to discuss 2026 agenda at Northern R.I. Chamber breakfast

EDITOR’S CHOICE
Shekarchi to discuss 2026 agenda at Chamber breakfast
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold an Eggs & Issues Breakfast, hosted by the Kirkbrae Country Club. The event will feature a Q&A conversation with House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. Learn more about his legislative agenda for 2026.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 7, 8:30- 9:30 A.M. $35/members; $55/nonmembers. Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2sd4td5m
Establishing connections
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its First Friday Coffee networking event at South County Art Association. The event will bring together local business professionals and entrepreneurs to meet and build connections in a relaxed setting. Attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards. Coffee will be served.
FRIDAY, DEC. 5, 8-9 A.M. $5/members; $10/nonmembers. South County Art Association, 2587 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yw9vt3pc
Ownership transitions
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will hold a panel discussion, titled “Successfully Managing Private Ownership Transitions in Today’s Markets.” Topics covered will include market trends that have affected the valuation of private companies and how to maximize your valuation; unlocking liquidity, including growth capital, minority investments, employee stock ownership plans and recapitalization; avoiding pitfalls related to tax, estate and succession planning; and what happens after a deal is reached.
TUESDAY, DEC. 9, 9-10 A.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mpf4js5u
Legal matters
THE CENTER FOR WOMEN & Enterprise will hold a workshop titled “Legal Considerations When Growing a Business.” Attend this workshop to learn how to avoid common mistakes and employ preventative measures that can protect and ensure the success of your business. Topics will include intellectual property considerations, licenses and regulations. Instructor Robert Best is an attorney at Sulloway & Hollis PLLC, a regional law firm in Concord, N.H., that focuses on health care, nonprofit, real estate and business clients.
TUESDAY, DEC. 9, NOON TO 1:30 P.M. $50/$30/$10 sliding scale. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4pw5nvfc
Real estate roundtable
THE TRI-TOWN CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a Real Estate Roundtable Forum. This collective dialogue is open to anyone from the industry, including agents, mortgage brokers, attorneys, painters, contractors, developers, movers and marketers. Attendees can seek advice, share valuable opinions and will have the opportunity to discuss current industry issues.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10, 8:30-9:30 A.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/bc3ykvba
Building new relationships
THE OCEAN COMMUNITY Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours networking event, hosted by Shelter Harbor Inn. The event will bring together local business professionals and entrepreneurs to meet and build connections with one another in a relaxed setting. Refreshments will be provided, and prizes will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their business card.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10, 5-7 P.M. $5/members; $10/nonmembers. Shelter Harbor Inn, 10 Wagner Road, Westerly. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mt6hrykm
Chamber celebration
THE ONE SOUTHCOAST Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting, hosted by White’s of Westport. The meeting is an opportunity to join other business and community leaders and celebrate businesspeople working together for the future of the south coast community. The program features a breakfast buffet, the election of the Chamber’s board of directors, recognition of outgoing board members, the presentation of both the Brayton and APEX awards, and the naming of the Chamber’s 2025 ambassador of the year. Registration closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5.
THURSDAY, DEC. 11, 7:30-9:30 A.M. $75. White’s of Westport, 66 State Road, Westport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3jkprk7c
Morning meetup
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a holiday morning coffee networking event, hosted by The Hub at KSA Marketing. The event provides an opportunity to engage in conversation and build connections with local businesspeople and entrepreneurs over coffee. Enjoy festive treats and jump-start your day in a space built for creativity and collaboration. Stay after for a free 30-minute marketing session with KSA owner Katie Schibler Conn.
THURSDAY, DEC. 11, 8-9 A.M. The Hub at KSA Marketing, 100 Metro Center Blvd., Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3d79965c
Talk politics over pancakes
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold a Politics & Pancakes breakfast discussion with Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. Held in partnership with The Pell Center at Salve Regina University and sponsored by Bally’s Corp., Neronha will discuss his office’s work on behalf of Rhode Islanders. The event includes a full breakfast buffet.
THURSDAY, DEC. 11, 8:30-10 A.M. $50/members; $60/nonmembers. The Pell Center, Salve Regina University, 518 Bellevue Ave., Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/nh9vw4vp
Exchange ideas
THE EAST BAY CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a January Monthly Mingle networking event, hosted by Anytime Fitness. The informal social event will bring together local business professionals and entrepreneurs to meet, exchange ideas and develop new relationships in a relaxed setting. Light appetizers will be provided.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 7, 5:30-7 P.M. $5/members; $10/nonmembers. Anytime Fitness, 576 Metacom Ave., Unit 15, Bristol. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3kk5efvh