Editor’s Choice: Shekarchi to discuss 2026 agenda at Northern R.I. Chamber breakfast

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, will be the guest speaker at the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues Breakfast event on Jan. 7 at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, where he will discuss his 2026 legislative agenda.  PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
EDITOR’S CHOICE Shekarchi to discuss 2026 agenda at Chamber breakfast THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold an Eggs & Issues Breakfast, hosted by the Kirkbrae Country Club. The event will feature a Q&A conversation with House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. Learn more about his legislative agenda for 2026. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 7, 8:30-

