Edwards-Tavares named SouthCoast Community Foundation’s new CEO and president

NEW BEDFORD – Three months after its previous CEO and president had departed due to unknown circumstances, the SouthCoast Community Foundation has found its new leader.

The nonprofit funder announced Tuesday that Melanie Edwards-Tavares, who has recently served as the director for capacity building and nonprofit support for the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving in Hartford, Conn., has been named the SouthCoast Community Foundation’s new CEO and president. Edwards-Tavares’ appointment comes after former CEO and President Leonard M. Lee unexpectedly departed from the foundation in April and it is unclear why he left after leading the organization for a year.

The foundation said Edwards-Tavares, a New Bedford native, will be the fifth CEO and president to lead the organization since its inception in 1995 and formally assume the role on Sept. 8. Edwards-Tavares, the foundation said, has held numerous leadership positions at nonprofits over her 30-year career. Among the organizations she’s led were the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, Child and Family Services, PACE YouthBuild New Bedford and the Massachusetts Service Alliance.

Additionally, Edwards-Tavares, the foundation said, volunteers as board vice chair for Big Picture Learning, an international nonprofit that supports student-centered education, as well as an advisory council member at Education Reimagined, a national nonprofit transforming the public education system into a learner-centered education system.

In a statement, Edwards-Tavares says she looks forward to building on the foundation’s past successes and creating a shared strategic vision with community partners that will “translate into meaningful impact” for years down the line.

“It is a powerful time to lead in philanthropy as the sector grapples with its origins, holding itself accountable to a role that transcends funding by leveraging influence and serving as a partner, collaborator and advocate,” Edwards-Tavares said. “I am excited about leading the organization at such a pivotal point in the Foundation’s history.”

Former foundation CEO and President John Vasconcellos, who retired at the end of 2021, said in a statement the organization is posed for “exceptional growth” under Edwards-Tavares’ leadership. Edwards-Tavares, according to Vasconcellos, demonstrates innovative thinking around philanthropy and a commitment to improving opportunities within southeastern Massachusetts.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.