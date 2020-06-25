Eight more COVID-19 deaths in R.I.; cases rise by 40

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island cases of COVID-19 increased by 40, to 16,640, with eight more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Deaths due to the virus now total 920 in the state.

The positive test rate for the virus was 1.3% for Wednesday on 3,141 tests. There have been 228,140 tests administered in the state.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island total 103, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 18 are in intensive care units and 17 are on ventilators. To date, 1,588 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

