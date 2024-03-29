Eight organizations receive $795K in Innovation Network Matching Grants

THE R.I. COMMERCE CORP. this week announced that eight organizations will receive a total of $795,378 in Innovation Network Matching Grants.

PROVIDENCE – Eight organizations focused on entrepreneurship and business support services received a total of $795,378 in Innovation Network Matching Grants, the R.I. Commerce Corp. announced on Thursday. The organizations were chosen for their commitment to “working directly with locally based businesses to offer mentorship, business advisory services, technical assistance, flexible workspace, access to capital

