Eighteen new COVID-19 deaths in R.I.; cases rise by 325

PROVIDENCE – Health officials on Thursday reported 18 new deaths in the state related to COVID-19 and another 325 positive cases, bringing the latter total to 10,530.

The state has reported a total of 388 fatalities due to the new coronavirus.

There are 318 people hospitalized in the state with the virus, a decline from 324 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 82 are in intensive care units, a decline from 86 one day prior. Fifty-six are on ventilators, compared with 60 the day before.

There have been 665 patients discharged from the hospital with cases related to COVID-19.

The state conducted 2,945 tests on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 79,373.

This story will be updated.