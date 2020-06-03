Elderwood at Riverside nursing home sells for $4.3M

EAST PROVIDENCE – The Elderwood at Riverside nursing home was sold recently for $4.3 million, according to city real estate records.

The transfer from owner 100 Wampanoag Trail LLC, a New York-based corporation, to buyer Rudd Island Holdings LLC, which is based in Sunrise, Fla., was completed May 5.

Rudd Island Holdings has a mortgage on the property for $3.8 million, according to East Providence online property records.

The 16,860-square-foot facility was built in 1962. It sits on 1.5 acres and last sold for $538,999 in May 2013, according to city assessment records.

In 2019, the nursing home had an assessed value of $1.5 million.

According to its website, it provides long-term and respite care and has 57 residents.

