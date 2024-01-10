Eleanor Slater Hospital reaccredited by Joint Commission

Enrollment is now open! Deadline is February 16th to enroll. No extensions can be granted.

Register today and get information and advice for employers faced with challenges to employee recruitment, retention and workforce development

We have a great keynote speaker and line-up of panelists. Get your tickets today!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Long-embattled Eleanor Slater Hospital has received reaccreditation from the Joint Commission after a survey and inspections found the hospital to be in compliance with acute care standards, R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals announced Tuesday. The Joint Commission, a national nonprofit agency that accredits health care organizations nationwide, assessed the

PROVIDENCE

The Joint Commission,

a national nonprofit agency that accredits health care organizations nationwide,

assessed the state-run hospital in 18 areas including nursing services, provision of care, treatment and services and national patient safety goals, according to a news release.

The accreditation marks a bright spot for the hospital that has faced challenges earning accreditation and a myriad of leadership changes in recent years.

“Eleanor Slater Hospital has come a long way, and this survey demonstrates the knowledge and dedication of our staff,” said Dr. Louis Cerbo, interim director of the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. “We appreciate their hard work, and the work of others, including the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, for helping to ensure a successful review.

– Long-embattled Eleanor Slater Hospital has received reaccreditation from the Joint Commission after a survey and inspections found the hospital to be in compliance with acute care standards, R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals announced Tuesday.

In 2021 the Joint Commission issued a preliminary denial of the hospital’s accreditation along with a report citing management issues and buildings in disrepair. Later that year the hospital was able to earn its accreditation after implementing efforts to fix long standing problems with physical and organizational structures and quality of care.

More recently,

Dr. Katharine Woods

joined a running list of doctors who have resigned as the hospital’s chief medical officers – a trend that began with

Dr. Brian Daly who stepped down in 2021 in the midst of controversy surrounding a report by the R.I. Office of Health and Human Services’ which stated that the hospital was poorly run.

On top of these resignations, PBN has previously reported the hospital has faced financial difficulties in recent years including issues with improper billing practices as well as complaints from unions about the hospital’s volatile work environment.

But in recent years state officials have allocated hundreds of millions in funds for an overhaul of the hospital and the facility itself has taken steps like creating an anonymous employee tip line and appointing a new patient safety officer, PBN reported.

So far things seem to be improving. In December 2023 results from a biannual employee survey conducted by the federal government’s Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality showed dramatic improvements to the hospital’s quality of care, management and overall safety since 2021.

“Many thanks are due to Eleanor Slater staff for all they did to make this review successful,” said Eleanor Slater CEO Brett Johnson. “This survey showcased our patient-centered care and our culture of safety, as surveyors combed through hospital and patient records and commented on our passionate, knowledgeable and dedicated staff. The surveyors noted our individualized care, careful record keeping and attention to the human beings and not just the illnesses. They also noted our commitment to rebuilding Eleanor Slater Hospital. I thank our staff for their professionalism and for making a positive impact during the survey and every day.”

The state is also investing more than $35 million in renovations that are expected to begin this spring at Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Regan facility in Cranston. Along with this, the state is procuring an electronic medical records system for the hospital and has longer-term plans for construction of a new facility on the Zambarano campus in Burrillville, according to a news release.

“Under Governor McKee, and in partnership with the General Assembly and agencies across state government, Rhode Island has made additional investments at Eleanor Slater Hospital to ensure patient and staff safety, record keeping and building upkeep,” said Richard Charest, secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services. “These actions, along with the hard work, dedication, and patient care provided by the amazing team at Eleanor Slater Hospital, positively impacted the hospital’s reaccreditation with the Joint Commission.”

The accreditation decision is retroactive to Sept. 23, 2023, and the next Joint Commission review of the state-run hospital is expected in 2026, according to a news release.