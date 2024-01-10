Eleanor Slater Hospital reaccredited by Joint Commission

LONG EMBATTLED Eleanor Slater Hospital has received re-accreditation from the Joint Commission after a survey and inspections found the hospital to be in compliance with acute care standards, R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals announced Tuesday./COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE, DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES, AND HOSPITALS

PROVIDENCE – Long-embattled Eleanor Slater Hospital has received reaccreditation from the Joint Commission after a survey and inspections found the hospital to be in compliance with acute care standards, R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals announced Tuesday. The Joint Commission, a national nonprofit agency that accredits health care organizations nationwide, assessed the

