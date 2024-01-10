Eleanor Slater Hospital reaccredited by Joint Commission
Updated at 3:14 p.m.
TOPICS
Updated at 3:14 p.m.
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
In 2021 the Joint Commission issued a preliminary denial of the hospital’s accreditation along with a report citing management issues and buildings in disrepair. Later that year the hospital was able to earn its accreditation after implementing efforts to fix long standing problems with physical and organizational structures and quality of care.More recently, Dr. Katharine Woods joined a running list of doctors who have resigned as the hospital’s chief medical officers – a trend that began with Dr. Brian Daly who stepped down in 2021 in the midst of controversy surrounding a report by the R.I. Office of Health and Human Services’ which stated that the hospital was poorly run. On top of these resignations, PBN has previously reported the hospital has faced financial difficulties in recent years including issues with improper billing practices as well as complaints from unions about the hospital’s volatile work environment. But in recent years state officials have allocated hundreds of millions in funds for an overhaul of the hospital and the facility itself has taken steps like creating an anonymous employee tip line and appointing a new patient safety officer, PBN reported. So far things seem to be improving. In December 2023 results from a biannual employee survey conducted by the federal government’s Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality showed dramatic improvements to the hospital’s quality of care, management and overall safety since 2021. “Many thanks are due to Eleanor Slater staff for all they did to make this review successful,” said Eleanor Slater CEO Brett Johnson. “This survey showcased our patient-centered care and our culture of safety, as surveyors combed through hospital and patient records and commented on our passionate, knowledgeable and dedicated staff. The surveyors noted our individualized care, careful record keeping and attention to the human beings and not just the illnesses. They also noted our commitment to rebuilding Eleanor Slater Hospital. I thank our staff for their professionalism and for making a positive impact during the survey and every day.” The state is also investing more than $35 million in renovations that are expected to begin this spring at Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Regan facility in Cranston. Along with this, the state is procuring an electronic medical records system for the hospital and has longer-term plans for construction of a new facility on the Zambarano campus in Burrillville, according to a news release. “Under Governor McKee, and in partnership with the General Assembly and agencies across state government, Rhode Island has made additional investments at Eleanor Slater Hospital to ensure patient and staff safety, record keeping and building upkeep,” said Richard Charest, secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services. “These actions, along with the hard work, dedication, and patient care provided by the amazing team at Eleanor Slater Hospital, positively impacted the hospital’s reaccreditation with the Joint Commission.” The accreditation decision is retroactive to Sept. 23, 2023, and the next Joint Commission review of the state-run hospital is expected in 2026, according to a news release. (UPDATE: Corrects Joint Commission issued a preliminary denial in 2021 in 5th paragraph) Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.