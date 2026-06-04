Election 2026: Foulkes pitches $150M Ocean Economy Investment Fund, regulatory reforms

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GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE Helena Foulkes on Thursday proposed a $150 Million Ocean Economy Investment Fund to accelerate port infrastructure, marine-technology facilities, aquaculture operations, and offshore-wind supply-chain assets in Rhode Island. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena B. Foulkes on Thursday proposed borrowing $150 million to fund improvements to port infrastructure and supply chains in order to shore up the green and blue economies. Backed by bond financing, which Foulkes called “a downpayment on the investments we need to supercharge the growing ocean economy in Rhode

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