Election 2026: Foulkes pitches $150M Ocean Economy Investment Fund, regulatory reforms

PROVIDENCE – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena B. Foulkes on Thursday proposed borrowing $150 million to fund improvements to port infrastructure and supply chains in order to shore up the green and blue economies.
Backed by bond financing, which Foulkes called "a downpayment on the investments we need to supercharge the growing ocean economy in Rhode Island," the multi-plank plan is the third released since announcing her candidacy for governor.
According to the plan, a portion of the investment fund would support local fishermen’s cooperatives and infrastructure improvements, including wastewater treatment facilities needed for seafood processing. Another portion would pay for a port-expansion study that Foulkes would commission within 100 days of taking office.
Additionally, a separate fund would be used specifically to invest in the "beautification and revitalization of small-town Main Streets" across the state to increase visitation to downtown parks and commercial corridors.
“For too long, Rhode Island has been solving the wrong problem when it comes to our economic development strategy, and it’s driven away large employers and left our people behind,” she said.
In addition to doubling the number of manufacturing jobs in Rhode Island, the plan also calls for the creation of a "callback mechanism" for all future economic development incentive agreements issued by the state.
"While other states may try to grow their economies with massive tax incentive packages or venture capital, Rhode Island will grow by leaning into our strengths," she said. “It’s time to lean into what sets Rhode Island apart from other states.”
Foulkes said state initiatives such as the Minority Business Enterprise, Women Business Enterprise, and Veteran Business Enterprise programs, “have fallen far short of their billing in Rhode Island, leaving too many promising startups and longtime businesses without the support they need to succeed.”
Foulkes proposes a reorganization of R.I. Commerce Corp., which would be tasked with providing “easy-to-access, culturally competent and bilingual information” on licensing, taxation and regulations. She would also direct the Executive Office of Commerce to add a one-stop business navigator to walk prospective applicants through state's permitting, licensing and financing process.
"As governor, I’m going to bet on our people and lean into our strengths, and I’m excited to grow our economy together," said Foulkes.
Representatives from Gov. Daniel J. McKee's campaign did not respond to requests for comment.
The Democratic primary will be held on Sept. 9. Restaurateur Gregory D. Stevens, who owns Pat’s Italian Restaurant locations in Coventry, Cumberland and Johnston, joined the Democratic field with Foulkes and McKee on Nov. 13.
Barrington businessman Ken Block declared his candidacy for governor on April 2, marking his third attempt at the state’s highest office and his first as an independent.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.