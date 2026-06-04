Election 2026: Foulkes pitches $150M Ocean Economy Investment Fund, regulatory reforms

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PROVIDENCE – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena B. Foulkes on Thursday proposed borrowing $150 million to fund improvements to port infrastructure and supply chains in order to shore up the green and blue economies. Backed by bond financing, which Foulkes called “a downpayment on the investments we need to supercharge the growing ocean economy in Rhode

"As governor, I’m going to bet on our people and lean into our strengths, and I’m excited to grow our economy together," said Foulkes.

The Democratic primary will be held on Sept. 9. Restaurateur Gregory D. Stevens,

who owns Pat’s Italian Restaurant locations in Coventry Cumberland and Johnston , joined the Democratic field with Foulkes and McKee on Nov. 13.

Barrington businessman Ken Block declared his candidacy for governor on April 2, marking his third attempt at the state’s highest office and his first as an independent.