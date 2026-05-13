Election 2026: Foulkes rolls out ‘Believe in Rhode Island’ economic plan, including $100M bond proposal

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GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE Helena Foulkes is proposing a $100 million bond to fund construction of career and technical education facilities throughout the state. /COURTESY HELENA FOULKES CAMPAIGN

JOHNSTON – Helena Buonanno Foulkes on Wednesday announced the first component of her comprehensive economic plan, pledging a $100 million bond to fund “classroom-to-career” facilities across the state. During a press conference in Johnston, Foulkes was joined by representatives of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 57 and Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr., who

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