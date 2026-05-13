Election 2026: Foulkes rolls out ‘Believe in Rhode Island’ economic plan, including $100M bond proposal

JOHNSTON – Helena Buonanno Foulkes on Wednesday announced the first component of her comprehensive economic plan, pledging a $100 million bond to fund “classroom-to-career” facilities across the state.
During a press conference in Johnston, Foulkes was joined by representatives of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 57 and Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr., who both endorsed her gubernatorial candidacy.
The investment in classroom-to-career programs across Rhode Island “would be one of the biggest investments in career and technical education our state has ever made, and it’s long overdue,” said Foulkes.
Calling her plan one “grounded in a belief in our people, our talent, and the incredible assets Rhode Island has to offer,” Foulkes said “For too long, we’ve been trying to tax-incentive or special-deal our way into economic success.”
”Instead, we should be investing in Rhode Islanders and leaning into our strengths and everything we have to offer,” she said.
In March Foulkes released her “Rhode Home Program” housing plan that would create a revolving fund to finance the building of 20,000 new homes and apartments supported by a 3% income tax on individuals earning over $1 million.
Polisena Jr. said Foulkes would be a great partner to cities and towns “and understands what it takes to create good-paying jobs.”
“That’s exactly the leadership Rhode Island needs to grow our local economies,” he said. “I’m confident she is the right person for the job.”
Local 57 President James J. White said building and modernizing facilities “means good construction jobs for our members right now, and a stronger workforce pipeline for years to come.”
Partnering with the business community, Foulkes’ Classroom-to-Career plan also calls for expanding capacity at the Community College of Rhode Island and New England Institute of Technology for adult learners pursuing credentials in high-demand fields such as advanced and custom manufacturing, marine technology, life sciences, healthcare and construction trades.
“Under my administration, Rhode Island companies will work directly with our schools to inform our career and technical education curriculum so that students are learning skills that they can immediately put to use in a career right after graduation,” she said.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.