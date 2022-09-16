Election season gives R.I. businesses a welcomed boost

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

In one three-week stretch ahead of the Sept. 13 primary election, the six main candidates for governor spent a combined $2.1 million. Much of the money, as it does for most political candidates in statewide races, was spent on television advertising and out-of-state consulting. But a still sizeable $259,500 went to locally owned businesses, according…