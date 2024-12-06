Electric Boat workers returning after evacuation due to bomb threat

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A building was evacuated at General Dynamics Electric Boat's manufacturing facilities at Quonset Point Friday as authorities investigated a bomb threat.

Local emergency responders were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to the 9C building, the company said in a statement. The building was evacuated to minimize risk to personnel and facilitate the emergency response.

WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Friday police were notified around 10:10 a.m. with reports that someone had written on a bathroom stall that the “building was going to blow up.”

No device was found after a search and sweep of the building. Operations are expected to return to normal for the second shift, the company said in an afternoon statement. No injuries were reported.