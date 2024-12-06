Electric Boat workers returning after evacuation due to bomb threat

SUBS 3rd paragraph noting workers are returning.

By
-
A BUILDING was evacuated at Electric Boat in Quonset Point Friday as authorities investigated a bomb threat. No explosive device was found and workers are returning. / COURTESY QUONSET DEVELOPMENT CORP.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A building was evacuated at General Dynamics Electric Boat’s manufacturing facilities at Quonset Point Friday as authorities investigated a bomb threat.  Local emergency responders were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to the 9C building, the company said in a statement. The building was evacuated to minimize risk to personnel and facilitate the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Inside Scoop on PC’s Sports Administration Program

This past August Providence College announced its newest graduate program, an online Master of Science…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display