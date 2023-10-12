Electric Boat delivers latest Virginia-class submarine to U.S. Navy

GROTON, Conn. – General Dynamics Electric Boat delivered its latest nuclear-powered attack submarine, the Hyman G. Rickover, to the U.S. Navy on Oct. 10.

The sub is named after Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, who served in the U.S. Navy for 63 years and developed the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, in 1955.

“The shipbuilders of Electric Boat are proud to deliver Hyman G. Rickover, the second submarine to be named for the father of the United States nuclear Navy,” said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. “Admiral Rickover set excellence as the standard for the United States’ nuclear fleet, and we wish the Hyman G. Rickover and her crew a long and distinguished career that honors Admiral Rickover’s legacy.”

The vessel is the 22nd submarine of the Virginia class and the fourth of the 10-ship group of Virginia-class submarines known as Block IV. The Rickover is the second submarine named after Rickover. The first, a fast-attack Los Angeles-class submarine, was decommissioned in 2006.

The new submarine was christened in July 2021 and has been designated SSN-795.

On Oct. 4, General Dynamics Electric Boat was awarded a $967 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for its ongoing Virginia-class nuclear submarine projects.

The contract modification will support base development and design efforts for the construction of the Virginia-class fast attack submarines, according to a news release from Electric Boat.

Work will be performed at Quonset Point in North Kingstown as well as in Groton; McLeansville, N.C.; and Newport News, Va. It is expected to be completed by October 2024. General Dynamics Electric Boat said the modification would not result in a new round of hiring at Quonset Point, though will it will primarily support existing work.

It was the second contract modification awarded to Electric Boat for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarines in 2023.

On May 24, the Navy awarded a $1.076 billion contract modification. Electric Boat is under contract for the construction of submarines in Block V of the class. The Virginia-class submarine construction is split between Electric Boat in Groton and Newport News Shipbuilding Yard in Newport News, Va.

Virginia-class submarines are designed for missions including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support.

In December 2022, the U.S. Navy awarded an additional $5.1 billion modification to the contract awarded to General Dynamics Electric Boat for its Columbia-class nuclear submarines project.