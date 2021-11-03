Electric Boat exhibits at Naval Architects and Marine Engineers Maritime Convention

PROVIDENCE – General Dynamics Electric Boat was an exhibitor at the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers Maritime Convention, which was held at the R.I. Convention Center in Providence from Oct. 27-29.

The annual event is an opportunity for engineers, designers, shipbuilders and operators to assess the latest in technologies, services and products for shipbuilding products, according to Electric Boat.

Students from across the country attended the event, representing schools such as the University of Michigan, Stevens Institute of Technology, Webb Institute and Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Electric Boat raffles off a model of a Virginia Class submarine to one of the schools in attendance each year at the conference. This year, the submarine model was presented by Electric Boat President Kevin Graney to SUNY Maritime College.

General Dynamics Electric Boat has a location in North Kingstown.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.