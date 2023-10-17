Electric Boat lands $216.5M contract to obtain components for future subs

GROTON, Conn. – General Dynamics Electric Boat has been awarded a $216.5 million contract by the U.S. Navy to acquire critical components and other materials that require long lead times for the construction of two Virginia-class submarines that aren’t scheduled to be completed for another decade.

The components will be for the unnamed SSN 814 and SSN 815, which are expected to be fully constructed by September 2034.

“This contract will enable Electric Boat to begin the acquisition of critical material and components for submarines that require substantial lead time to manufacture and deliver,” said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. “Advanced procurement is essential to achieve the high-rate production the Navy requires of the submarine industrial base. A consistent demand signal is necessary for our suppliers to invest in and grow their operations.”

General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia class and constructs the ships in a teaming arrangement with Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

Some of the construction work takes place at Electric Boat’s Quonset Point facility in North Kingstown, where the company employs more than 5,000 people.

Earlier this month, General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of mammoth defense contractor General Dynamics Corp., delivered its latest Virginia-class submarine, the Hyman G. Rickover, to the Navy.

The vessel, designated SSN 795, is the 22nd submarine of the Virginia class and the fourth of the 10-ship group of Virginia-class submarines known as Block IV.

Also in October, General Dynamics Electric Boat was awarded a $967 million contract modification from the Navy for its ongoing Virginia-class projects.

The contract modification will support base development and design efforts for the construction of the Virginia-class fast attack submarines, according to a news release from Electric Boat.

In Tuesday’s announcement of the contract for the purchase of components for future subs, Electric Boat said the work on SSN 814 and SSN 815 will be performed in Minneapolis, Minn.; Spring Grove, Ill.; York and Bethlehem, Pa.; Florence, N.J.; Windsor Locks, Conn.; Warren, Mass.; Salem, Ohio; South El Monte, Calif.; Tacoma, Wash.; and other locations.