Electric Boat lands $76.6B Navy submarine award

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PROVIDENCE – General Dynamics Electric Boat has been awarded a pair of contracts from the U.S. Department of War totaling $76.6 billion to expand its undersea warfighting capabilities and for the building of 14 submarines. The contract includes $29.5 billion for five additional Columbia-class submarines, $42.1 billion for nine additional Virginia-class submarines and additional support for shipyard

PROVIDENCE –

General Dynamics Electric Boat

has been awarded a pair of contracts from the U.S. Department of War totaling $76.6 billion to expand its undersea warfighting capabilities and for the building of 14 submarines.

The contract includes

$29.5 billion for five additional Columbia-class submarines, $42.1 billion for nine additional Virginia-class submarines and additional support for shipyard infrastructure.

"These important contract modifications provide Electric Boat and our suppliers with the demand certainty we need to continue investing in capacity and hiring the workforce necessary to ensure we deliver these important national security assets on schedule," said Mark Rayha, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat.

The U.S. Navy now has seven Columbia Class submarines under contract, complementing a force of 26 operational Virginia Class submarines with 23 more slated to be built.

"This historic investment underscores the Department's continued commitment to undersea superiority and the recapitalization of our nuclear triad,” said Vice Admiral Robert Gaucher, director of submarine programs for the U.S. Navy “By securing the continuous production of both the Columbia and Virginia classes, we ensure we will continue to deliver the world’s most lethal, survivable and resilient combat platform to our global combatant commanders, while providing long-term stability to our shipbuilding industrial base."

General Dynamics Electric Boat,

which has a significant operation in North Kingstown,

designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Conn., it employs more than 27,000 people. That includes

more than 7,000 at Quonset Point in North Kingstown at the start of the year.

Electric Boat announced in March it was adding 3,500 jobs at Quonset Point as the company ramps up its nuclear submarine production.

Over the last three years, the company has been averaging 4,000 hires annually as it has grown its labor force in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

On Wednesday, General Dynamics Corp., the parent company of General Dynamics Electric Boat, posted a $1.16 billion profit in the second quarter.