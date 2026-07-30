Electric Boat lands $76.6B Navy submarine award

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GENERAL DYNAMICS Electric Boat has been awarded a pair of contracts from the U.S. Department of War totaling $76.6 billion to expand its undersea warfighting capabilities by building 14 submarines. / COURTESY GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT

PROVIDENCE – General Dynamics Electric Boat has been awarded a pair of contracts from the U.S. Department of War totaling $76.6 billion to expand its undersea warfighting capabilities and for the building of 14 submarines.  The contract includes $29.5 billion for five additional Columbia-class submarines, $42.1 billion for nine additional Virginia-class submarines and additional support for shipyard

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