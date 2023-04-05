Electric Boat to contribute services to AUKUS partnership

NORTH KINGSTOWN – An agreement between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia will utilize General Dynamics Electric Boat’s nuclear submarine design and manufacturing, the company announced last month.

The agreement, AUKUS, was formulated between the three countries to supply conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. Under its terms, the U.S. will sell at least three Virginia class submarines to Australia beginning in the early 2030s, with the potential of two more purchases.

“We look forward to working with the [U.S.] Navy and our industry partners to use our knowledge and expertise to support Australia’s acquisition of nuclear submarines and the development of that country’s shipbuilding infrastructure,” Electric Boat President Kevin Graney said in a statement.

Electric Boat has locations at Quonset Business Park and in Groton, Conn.

