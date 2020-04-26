COVID-19 cases surpass 7,400 in R.I.; Raimondo eyes economy reopening

PROVIDENCE – Health officials on Sunday reported day-over-day decreases in deaths, new positive cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Rhode Island, and Gov. Gina M. Raimondo thinks the state is on track for a stay-at-home order to be lifted on May 8.
While noting that “one day does not make a trend,” Raimondo added that, “Today is a good day. We saw a bit of a decrease day over day in cases.”
State health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and positive cases rising by 310, to a total of 7,439.
Rhode Island has so far seen 226 fatalities related to the new coronavirus. All but one of the new deaths reported Sunday were people who lived in nursing homes. The vast majority of deaths in the state related to the new coronavirus have been nursing home residents.
“Stay strong if you run a small business,” she said, noting banks on Monday will again be processing loans for a federal COVID-19 relief program that Congress recently approved new funding for. She said R.I. Commerce Corp. will help the smallest businesses connect with lenders through the program. The agency can be reached for questions at ppp@commerceri.com.
The U.S. Small Business Administration said it will resume accepting Paycheck Protection Program loan applications on Monday, at 10:30 a.m., from approved lenders on behalf of eligible borrowers.
