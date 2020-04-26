COVID-19 cases surpass 7,400 in R.I.; Raimondo eyes economy reopening

PROVIDENCE – Health officials on Sunday reported day-over-day decreases in deaths, new positive cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Rhode Island, and Gov. Gina M. Raimondo thinks the state is on track for a stay-at-home order to be lifted on May 8.

While noting that “one day does not make a trend,” Raimondo added that, “Today is a good day. We saw a bit of a decrease day over day in cases.”

State health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and positive cases rising by 310, to a total of 7,439.

Rhode Island has so far seen 226 fatalities related to the new coronavirus. All but one of the new deaths reported Sunday were people who lived in nursing homes. The vast majority of deaths in the state related to the new coronavirus have been nursing home residents.

There are currently 258 people hospitalized with the virus in the state, including 78 in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators.

Raimondo said she remains focused on doing everything she can to prevent a mushrooming of positive cases in the state.

Toward that end, she noted that the National Guard will be at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol this coming week to help prevent the kind of deadly spread of the virus there that occurred at a similar facility in Massachusetts.

One patient and one staff member have tested positive at the Bristol veterans home, she said. The governor added all residents who lived near the infected resident, who is no longer at the facility, have been quarantined. All residents and staffers will be tested, she said.

Raimondo acknowledged, however, that the risk of a new statewide outbreak is lower now than it was several weeks ago. That’s due to the steady growth in testing, hospital capacity and supplies and contact tracing in Rhode Island, she said.

“Our [health care] system is ready” for a significant surge in positive cases, “which gives me confidence,” she said. “Everything [she sees] tells me we are ready” for a phased reopening of the economy.

“Stay strong if you run a small business,” she said, noting banks on Monday will again be processing loans for a federal COVID-19 relief program that Congress recently approved new funding for. She said R.I. Commerce Corp. will help the smallest businesses connect with lenders through the program. The agency can be reached for questions at ppp@commerceri.com. The U.S. Small Business Administration said it will resume accepting Paycheck Protection Program loan applications on Monday, at 10:30 a.m., from approved lenders on behalf of eligible borrowers.

