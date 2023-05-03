Elmhurst rehab and health care center settles ADA complaint for $30K

PROVIDENCE – The Elmhurst Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Wednesday agreed to pay $30,000 to settle an Americans with Disabilities Act complaint by Disability Rights Rhode Island, claiming the facility failed to provide effective communication for a deaf person.

The complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island accused Elmhurst of not providing the individual a sign language interpreter for certain types of information or other means to communicate about complex topics such as medication administration and discharge planning during a four-week admission to the Providence-based senior living community.

“A healthcare provider’s obligation to ensure effective communication with patients is the law, and compliance is not optional,” DRRI Executive Director Morna Murray said in a statement.

As part of the settlement, Elmhurst will provide, free of charge, appropriate auxiliary aids and services, including qualified interpreters, to residents who are deaf or hard of hearing whenever necessary and will also provide ADA training to all staff members.

“We appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island in reaching this agreement, and Elmhurst for agreeing to take these essential steps to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Murray said.