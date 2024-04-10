Elvis Costello, Andre 3000 among performers scheduled for 70th Newport Jazz Festival

NEWPORT – Close to 50 musicians are scheduled to perform at this summer's Newport Jazz Festival, which will mark a milestone year.
The nationally recognized event, operated by the Newport Festivals Foundation, will celebrate its 70th anniversary Aug. 2-4 performing along Narragansett Bay and showcasing local and national artists in the City by the Sea. Andre 3000, one half of the hip hop group Outkast, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Elvis Costello are among the artists scheduled to perform at this year’s festival. Other scheduled artists include Aja Monet, Alex Isley, Theo Croker, the Kenny Barron Trio, Cory Wong and Moonchild.
More performers are to be announced and the schedule is subject to change, the festival says.
Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased through the festival’s website
. Single-day passes range between $64 for students to $111 for general admission. Two-day passes, good for Saturday and Sunday, range from $128 for students to $214 for general admission.
Three-day passes range from $266 for general admission to $1,257 for the jazz lounge. Three-day student passes are sold out.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.