Employer UI taxes to stay level in 2022

PROVIDENCE – Employers will pay the same state payroll taxes to support Rhode Island’s unemployment insurance program next year, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training announced.

Unemployment insurance taxes will remain at their current schedule, which ranges from 1.2% to 9.8% through calendar year 2022. New employers will pay based on a 1.19% rate.

The minimum wages upon which unemployment insurance taxes are calculated will also remain at the current $24,600, except for employers at the highest tier of tax rates, for whom the base wages are set at $26,100.

The payroll taxes for employees to contribute temporary disability insurance will drop slightly in 2022 to 1.1%, down from 1.3%. However, the earnings needed to qualify for maximum weekly benefits under TDI will increase from $74,000 to $81,500 in 2022.

The benefits paid to workers who lose their jobs through the state’s unemployment insurance program are funded through state and federal taxes paid by employers. TDI benefits for workers who are out of work due to injury, illness or caregiving responsibilities are paid for by a payroll tax on employees.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.