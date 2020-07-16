Empty historical bank in New Bedford seeks new purpose

NEW BEDFORD – A historical bank building in downtown New Bedford needs a new tenant, and the commercial real estate firm that is representing its owner is appealing to anyone with imagination.

The 1915 Merchants Bank, at 95 William St., could be a new home for a tenant, or a buyer, with a business plan for a restaurant, bar, a craft brewpub, billiards hall or indoor entertainment.

The listing is held by Tri Town Retail Advisors, of Freetown. The company said the 10,000-square-foot space could be used for a multitude of purposes.

The building most recently housed a restaurant and office space. It has a polished, granite exterior with neoclassical columns, carved ornamentation and decorative pilasters.

“The potential is limitless, restricted only by one’s imagination for repurposing the space,” said Eric Szczepkowski, a partner and executive vice president of Tri Town Retail Advisors.

