Engage with government

By
-
 Ted Carr has served as Providence’s economic development director since May 2024. He previously served as senior vice president for Energyzt Development Partners, a global advisory firm, and as executive director of the Mass. Office of International Trade and Investment. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
 Ted Carr has served as Providence’s economic development director since May 2024. He previously served as senior vice president for Energyzt Development Partners, a global advisory firm, and as executive director of the Mass. Office of International Trade and Investment. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Ted Carr | Providence economic development director As a former business owner now serving as director of economic development for Providence, I know firsthand how valuable it is for business leaders to engage with their local government. Whether you’re a startup or a well-established company, understanding the opportunities and services available can make a significant

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display