Engage with government

As a former business owner now serving as director of economic development for Providence, I know firsthand how valuable it is for business leaders to engage with their local government. Whether you’re a startup or a well-established company, understanding the opportunities and services available can make a significant difference in your growth and success. Even at the municipal level, government can provide resources that help businesses thrive. Two of the most impactful ways local governments can support businesses are through workforce development and access to capital. In Providence, we offer job training programs to help businesses find and retain skilled employees. Access to a strong workforce is one of the most critical factors in a company’s long-term success, and we are committed to making that process easier for business owners. Additionally, we offer low-interest loan programs to small and micro businesses hoping to grow – even when they are ineligible for traditional bank loans. Beyond the direct business benefits, building a relationship with local government helps foster a strong sense of community. Businesses that engage with city initiatives and economic development programs not only enhance their own operations but also contribute to a stronger, more vibrant local economy. As Providence is the driver of Rhode Island’s economy, our goal is to ensure the city remains a great place to do business. We help companies of any size and scale, in multiple languages, with tailored support for their success.