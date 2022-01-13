English Tudor sells for $2.28M in Warwick

WARWICK – In one of the largest residential home sales in the city as of late, an English Tudor at 625 Love Lane in Warwick recently sold for $2.28 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the real estate firm that represented the seller.

The home, constructed in 1935 and set on 6 acres of land, is located in the Cowesett neighborhood, the real estate firm said in an announcement of the sale.

The real estate transaction is the second in the neighborhood to reach at least $2 million, after a 5,067-square-foot 1933 Georgian stone revival property was sold down the street at 370 Love Lane in September, in another deal that was facilitated by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 4,630-square-foot 625 Love Lane home includes five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half baths and four fireplaces. The expansive estate also includes a 428-square-foot bath house, a shed, an in-ground pool, a tennis court and a 1,040-square-foot patio.

The home was sold by Marc A. Greenfield, trustee of the 625 Love Lane Nominee Trust, to Jeffrey Oldenburg and Isabella Oldenburg, according to a copy of the deed made available by the city.

The property was last assessed by the city in 2020 to be worth $1.05 million.

