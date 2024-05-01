Environments at Work unveils the AT WORK COLLABORATIVE™ and new Experience Center in Providence

April 22, 2024 – Leveraging its portfolio of companies and capabilities and bringing awareness to partnerships formed, the Best-In-Class Haworth Dealer, Environments at Work, unveils the AT WORK COLLABORATIVE™ (AWC) and an exciting new Experience Center in Providence. The unveiling signifies an important milestone showcasing their commitment to the community and the industry.

AWC is home to four specialized brands under one roof: Environments at Work, Integrated at Work, People, Places & Spaces, and Exteriors at Work.

The AWC family of brands collectively provides a multifaceted portfolio delivering furniture, architectural products, and specialty construction solutions for interior and exterior projects and services clients across multiple practice disciplines regionally and nationally. Experience Centers are located in Boston, Hartford, and now Providence.

Ben Gasse, Partner at Environments at Work, and Ken Patrick, President and Co-Founder of AWC, share their excitement and vision.

- Advertisement -

“We are thrilled to open our latest Experience Center at Davol Square. The location and building resonated with us and provided a foundation to build a dynamic showcase for our family of brands”.

Visit us:

Environments at Work, part of the AT WORK COLLABORATIVE

3 Davol Square, A-350, Providence, RI 02903

401.435.4141

Learn more about our family of brands:

www.atworkcollaborative.com