Envision Technology Advisors named to CRN’s Top Managed Services Providers list

PAWTUCKET – Envision Technology Advisors has been named to the CRN annual Top Managed Services Providers list.

The technology consulting firm, which also has an office in Waltham, Mass., was additionally part of CRN’s Elite 50 group, according to a statement.

It’s the first time Envision has been recognized by CRN, a technology publication, said Andrew Robison, Envision ground control managed services leader.

“These awards are very exciting to our team,” he said. “We are on these lists with a lot of other talented MSPs [managed service providers] across the country.”

- Advertisement -

“Our managed-services practice is truly unique in how we deliver these winning services with no termed contracts, no setup fees and even transition assistance,” said Jeremy Girard, Envision’s director of marketing.

Founded in 1998, Envision’s Pawtucket offices are in the Hope Artiste Village.

Envision was a Providence Business News Best Places to Work awardee in 2019.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.