EpiVax out-licenses COVID-19 vaccine candidate

PROVIDENCE – EpiVax Inc. has out-licensed its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to EpiVax Therapeutics, based in New York.

EVT, a venture-backed company that was previously named EpiVax Oncology that is a spin-out of EpiVax Inc., will seek to raise an additional $3 million for the new vaccine program and has recently reorganized its executive team in preparation for a pipeline expansion.

The vaccine, designed for frontline heath care workers, is intended to operate as “body armor” for their immune systems, to generate a T cell-mediated immune response that could reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 cases.

“The EpiVax team has done a fantastic job in the preclinical research phase,” said Dr. Anne S. De Groot, CEO, chief science officer and cofounder of EpiVax. “We are confident that EPV-CoV-19 will be safe and effective for frontline health care workers. We look forward to working with EVT to accelerate its progress to Phase I and beyond.”

EpiVax said that following a positive Pre-Investigational New Drug Application response from the Federal Drug Administration, the vaccine is headed toward clinical trials.

“EVT is pleased to welcome the COVID-19 vaccine program into our pipeline,” said Michael Princiotta, chief science officer at EVT. “We are eager to apply our vaccine platform and fundraising experience to advance EPV-CoV-19 into clinical trials.”