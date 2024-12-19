Equestrian property Sandy Point Farm in Portsmouth sells for $2.3M

PORTSMOUTH – A property known as Sandy Point Farm recently sold for $2.3 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 30 Sandy Point Farm property, which contains eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, was sold with the help of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, which found a buyer after 37 days of auction marketing, the real estate firm said.

The property has a history as an equestrian facility and was once a home for high-society gatherings, with 6 acres of pastoral land, according to Mott & Chace.

The home was designed by architect A.S. Walker and was constructed in stages between 1860 and 1902, the real estate firm said.

- Advertisement -

Sandy Point Stables, the equestrian facility on the property, features a 30,0000-square-foot stable building, with 24 stalls and a 15,000-square-foot indoor riding arena, crowned by several cupolas, the real estate firm said.

The estate was most recently valued by Portsmouth assessors in 2024 as being worth $751,700, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers were represented by Mott & Chace broker/co-owner Judy Chace and sales associate Kylie McCollough.

The buyers were represented by Mott & Chace sales associate Lahna Son-Cundy.

A property deed documenting the buyers and sellers in this transaction was not immediately available through the town’s online land records database. The property was previously owned by Jessie Sargent since 1994, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.