Eric Newton named new president of University Gastroenterology

PROVIDENCE – University Gastroenterology has named Eric Newton its new president.

Newton, who has been with the group for over 13 years, is succeeding Eric P. Berthiaume as president. Newton is also a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

“I’m both excited and honored to take the torch from our previous practice leaders and look to strengthen and solidify UGI’s position as the local leader in high-quality GI care that is both cutting edge and cost effective,” Newton said. “I am not looking to drastically change course from the remarkable work of my predecessors, but rather I hope to guide the practice as it strives to fulfill its mission of providing people in our ever-expanding community with the best comprehensive GI care possible.”

Newton said the practice will focus on expanding its presence in Rhode Island, continuing several initiatives: increasing capacity and services offered at University Gastroenterology’s Infusion Center, expanding the group’s centers of excellence, growing its participation in clinical research trials, and collaborating with primary care practices.

