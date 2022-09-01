Ernie Boch Jr. buys Pleasure Island in Swansea for $850K

SWANSEA – Billionaire New England car sales magnate Ernie Boch Jr. recently announced that he is the new owner of an abandoned event venue in Swansea known as Pleasure Island.

Boch told news outlets recently that he is now renovating the 4.25-acre property, once a destination for local weddings and other celebrations, after buying the private island for $850,000 right before it was due to go to auction on June 2.

The property has gone unused for more than a decade, closing in the 2000s amid noise complaints and safety concerns related to the bridge leading onto the island.

Boch, however, said he wants to reopen it to the public, although he did not have any detailed plans to share, stating that he would seek neighborhood approval for future use.

The island, which can be accessed via a wooden foot bridge that’s now in need of repairs, features a large gazebo area and several buildings with lodging space for nearly 40 people, including a main lodge with a 38-foot-by-80-foot event venue and cathedral ceilings.

The island is located in Swansea’s Ocean Grove neighborhood and the property is located just off the mainland near Ocean Grove Avenue.

Boch bought the island under the name of a new company he established called Tashmoo Realty LLC, acquiring the property from former owner Al Monte. Rumors swirled around the region about the identity of the new owner, since Tashmoo Realty LLC’s corporate filings didn’t identify Boch or connect him to the organization. However, Boch later announced that he was behind the property acquisition, first hinting of his involvement by posting an uncaptioned photo of the Pleasure Island footbridge on his Facebook profile.

Boch is the current CEO of Subaru of New England, and he is the former longtime CEO of Boch Enterprises, which continues to operate Boch-branded car dealerships throughout New England. Boch is also a philanthropist with a passion for musical education, founding the Music Drives Us initiative in 2005.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.