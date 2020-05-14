Espinal introduces zoning change to block waste-related incinerators

PROVIDENCE – City Councilman Pedro Espinal has introduced legislation to the City Council that would prohibit any waste transfer facilities or incinerators from locating in any neighborhood.

Espinal’s district, which includes Washington Park and parts of Lower South Providence, was the location of a failed effort by a household and commercial waste transfer business to establish a new location. His proposal would amend the city zoning to restrict such uses anywhere in the capital city.

“This type of industry would only serve to harm our residents,” he wrote, in a statement.

The proposal also has support from City Council members Helen Anthony and Rachel Miller.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.