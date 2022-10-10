Eugenio Fernandez receives $20K award from SEG

PROVIDENCE – Eugenio Fernandez, founder of public health organization Asthenis LLC, recently receives a $20,000 award from the Social Enterprise Greenhouse.

The award comes from the newly created Kelly Fund, which honors SEG’s former CEO Kelly Ramirez and supports “efforts that enhance SEG’s mission.” The announcement was given during a ceremony at Farm Fresh Rhode Island honoring Ramirez, who was SEG’s first chief executive and led the organization for more than 10 years.

“What makes Kelly a great individual is that she is a smart and impact-driven leader. The best part of my experiences with SEG is that I had the opportunity to learn from Kelly. She is a great mentor and friend. The funding will be used to help expand our reach in the community,” Fernandez said.

To date, SEG has raised nearly $120,000 for the fund, which will support entrepreneurs who are making a social impact.

- Advertisement -

“I am so grateful to the many members of the SEG community who made the Kelly Fund a reality. I am honored and humbled by their support. I am particularly excited to recognize the amazing work of Eugenio Fernandez and Asthenis with the first award from the Kelly Fund,” Ramirez said. “Eugenio embodies all the characteristics of a social entrepreneur that was the inspiration for the creation of SEG.

“His intellect, drive and commitment to giving back to the community is impressive and I am so happy that I get to continue to work with him as a volunteer coach in the Nonprofit Innovation Lab as he develops a sister not-for-profit organization (Melior),” Ramirez added. “I hope the award from the fund will help him launch and further develop the nonprofit. Eugenio is a true inspiration and I thank him for his dedication and hard work.”

Founded in 2018 by Fernandez, Asthenis is a public health organization with a built-in pharmacy that promotes public health guidance and education. The Providence-based company currently employs seven people and offers services to patients in both English and Spanish. In 2020, Fernandez was also recognized as a Providence Business News 40 Under Forty honoree.

“SEG’s board is thrilled to honor Kelly’s leadership by investing in our entrepreneurs to take their ventures to the next level. Eugenio is the quintessential social entrepreneur whose vision, tenacity and acumen is a game-changer in health care,” said Social Enterprise Greenhouse board co-chairs Mary Jo “MJ” Kaplan and Kathy Bendheim.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.