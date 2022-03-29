Eve P. Savastano, QPA, CPC

Vice President of the Defined Contribution Department

Eve Savastano has been promoted to Vice President of the Defined Contribution Department. She has 40 years of ERISA consulting, plan compliance and administration experience. Eve has been with The Angell Pension Group, Inc. since 1980. She has held positions which included Director of Plan Administration, and 401(k) Technical Consultant. Her job responsibilities include management and client relationship development. She is responsible for preparation and review for all IRS and DOL audits.

As Vice President of the Defined Contribution Department, Eve assists in the design, set-up and transition aspects of plan mergers, consolidation and spinoffs, as well as resolution of administrative and compliance issues. Her responsibilities also include management and presentation of all project based consulting projects.

Eve has a B.A. from Roger Williams University, and a Masters degree in American History from the University of Pennsylvania. In 1990, Eve was awarded the designation of Qualified Pension Administrator and Certified Pension Consultant by the American Society of Pension Actuaries.

