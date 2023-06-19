‘Evening of Hope & Gratitude’ raises $300K for HopeHealth

PROVIDENCE – HopeHealth says its annual gala raised $300,000 in support of the nonprofit’s mission of providing compassionate care, support and education to hospice and palliative care patients and their families.

Money raised at the event will support the Arthur S. Robbins Hope Fund, which helps patients who are uninsured, underinsured or cannot afford the cost of hospice care.

“Our gala, ‘An Evening of Hope & Gratitude,’ continues to uphold the essence of HopeHealth’s mission: to provide unparalleled comfort and dignity during the most pivotal moments of life,” said Diana Franchitto, HopeHealth CEO and president. “The remarkable support of this event has been truly inspiring, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all those who contributed to the realization of our goal.”

The gala, which took place on June 8 at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, hosted nearly 300 guests.

- Advertisement -

During the gala, HopeHealth presented the Human Dignity Award to Dr. Richard W. Besdine and Terrie Fox Wetle, who have dedicated their careers to research, education and policy to improve the care of people at the end of life. Besdine was the inaugural Greer professor of geriatric medicine at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School until stepping down from leadership in 2020. He was also the school’s interim dean of medicine from 2002 to 2005. Wetle, a gerontologist, was the founding dean of Brown’s School of Public Health.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., was presented with the Distinguished Advocate Award in honor of his longtime support of end-of-life care, emphasizing Rhode Island as a leader in patient-centered care.

The Spirit of Hope Award recognized HopeHealth hospice aide Patrick Wallace, whose commitment to patients and families embodies hospice and palliative care at its best. Employed at HopeHealth since 2007, Wallace was nominated by his peers, who praised his expertise and leadership.

Presenting sponsor for “An Evening of Hope & Gratitude” was Swipe for a Cause. Lead sponsors included Husch Blackwell, Brown University, Lifespan Corp. and Arthur Coia and Donna Paolino Coia/Paolino Properties LP.

“The support of our community makes it possible for HopeHealth to provide important services, such as grief support, veterans’ programs, Alzheimer’s and dementia services, and free care for the uninsured,” said Suzanne Fortier, chief philanthropy officer at HopeHealth.

For more than a century, HopeHealth has provided care to people in various stages of illness in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.