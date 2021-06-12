Everbody’s Business: He adopted strategy of adapting

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

(Editor’s note: This is the 10th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each is asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Javier Brown | O2J Inc. owner Javier Brown says he felt lost when he and his…