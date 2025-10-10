Everybody’s Business: Day care offers kids a sense of belonging

(Editor’s note: This is the 62nd installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.)
Mery Polanco saw how bullying affected her little sister and became determined to ensure every child felt welcome at school.
Polanco and her family moved from the Dominican Republic to New York City when she was 14 years old in search of better opportunities. It was a tricky transition, as Polanco had to leave her friends behind, start at a new school and learn a different language.
Her younger sister, who was in elementary school, struggled. She was bullied so much for being different that she eventually died by suicide. It was then that Polanco knew she wanted to make a difference in early education.
“Then after that, I thought that I want to make a change in education,” Polanco said. “Just because you look different doesn’t mean you don’t count as a person and you cannot contribute to the environment of the community.”
Polanco and her mother shared a passion for education and the two dreamed of opening a day care center.
By 2018, Polanco achieved that goal. She runs Nery’s Land Learning Center, named after her mother, Nery, who died of cancer.
The day care started out of Polanco’s home in Central Falls, where she taught eight kids. The days were long, starting from as early as 6:30 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., or sometimes later, and Polanco shared almost her entire home with the kids. But she didn’t mind and enjoyed having the kids.
As the waitlist kept growing, Polanco knew she needed more space and opened a day care center in Pawtucket in 2022. Then another one in East Providence in 2024.
There are now 34 students in Pawtucket and 58 in East Providence from as young as 6 weeks old to 12 years old. And she wants to open another location to serve kids with special needs.
Each day, the kids practice reading, making art and playing sports along with naps and lunch times built into the day. Everything done in English is also done in Spanish.
While Polanco is looking to expand the business, she remains focused on ensuring each child feels like they are part of a community. “Parents love the area and the space that we create for the kids and the way that we communicate with them, and we do a lot of family engagement,” Polanco said. “We try to treat everyone as close family.”
1. Do you believe racism is keeping minorities from starting businesses in the Ocean State or succeeding when they do?
Despite representing a considerable portion of the population, Black and Latino entrepreneurs received only 26% of the $50 million allocated through the Restore RI grants. This disparity underscores persistent inequities in the distribution of public funds. Additionally, nearly 44% of Black business owners report relying on personal savings or credit cards to finance their ventures, highlighting limited access to traditional bank loans or investor capital. These financial constraints can substantially impede the growth and scaling of businesses, often forcing many minority-owned enterprises to remain small.
2. How dependent is your business on the support of other minority groups? Is that a sustainable business model?
Nery’s Land Learning Center partners with DHS [R.I. Department of Human Services] and DCYF [R.I. Department of Children, Youth & Families] programs to provide high-quality child care and educational services to children from diverse and underserved communities. Through these programs, we help families access child care subsidies, early-intervention services and other essential supports, ensuring that all children receive safe, nurturing and developmentally appropriate care.
At the same time, we serve a broad base of private-paying families, ensuring that our center remains financially sustainable and operationally resilient. By balancing program-supported and private enrollments, we maintain consistent staffing, high-quality programming and program continuity regardless of changes in funding or community support. In addition, Nery’s Land Learning Center engages with minority-owned vendors, local community organizations and educational initiatives to provide culturally responsive programs, enrichment activities and family engagement opportunities.
3. What one thing could Rhode Island do to boost the odds for minority-owned business success?
By establishing dedicated funding programs, low-interest loans and micro-grant initiatives specifically for minority entrepreneurs and coupling them with business mentorship and technical assistance, the state could dramatically improve survival and growth rates for minority-owned businesses. This approach addresses a root barrier to success while creating a ripple effect: better-funded businesses can hire more employees, contribute more to the local economy and strengthen the state’s overall entrepreneurial ecosystem.
As a young woman launching my first small business, I quickly realized that traditional banks were not an option for the loan I needed. I had to use all my personal savings and borrow additional funds from my local banks to get started. I remember long nights carefully budgeting every dollar and thinking creatively about how to stretch my resources.
4. Have you had to turn somewhere other than a bank for a loan? Do you believe the state’s lending institutions generally treat minorities fairly?
While no system is perfect and individual experiences may vary, Rhode Island has made strides in ensuring equitable access to financing for minority entrepreneurs. Programs such as the Minority Business Accelerator, community development financial institutions and local bank initiatives provide targeted support and resources to help minority-owned businesses secure loans and manage their finances. Combined with standard banking services, these efforts create opportunities for minority business owners to start, grow and sustain their businesses successfully, demonstrating a commitment to fairness and inclusion.
5. If another minority entrepreneur asked you where they could turn to for support for their business, where would you direct them?
I understand how overwhelming it can be to start and grow a business, especially when it comes to accessing funding, navigating regulations and establishing a client base. I would share the resources that helped me, such as the Minority Business Accelerator, RIBBA [Rhode Island Black Business Association], community development programs and the SBA [U.S. Small Business Administration], as well as practical advice from my own experience on budgeting, networking and staying resilient.
I believe that by helping other entrepreneurs succeed, we not only strengthen individual businesses but also uplift the community, creating a network of support, encouragement and shared knowledge that benefits everyone.
In the future, I aspire to open an academy specifically for single mothers focused on teaching them how to start and operate their own small businesses. My goal is to provide practical training in areas such as business planning, financial management, marketing and navigating funding opportunities, while also offering mentorship and a supportive community.