Everybody’s Business: Helping formerly incarcerated individuals move on

By
-
SUPPORT SYSTEM: Trent Manning, center, is the founder and owner of Down The Road Movers LLC, a Black-owned moving company that he launched to support formerly incarcerated individuals. Pictured with Manning, from left, are foremen/drivers Genesis Harney and Ryan Fogarty. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SUPPORT SYSTEM: Trent Manning, center, is the founder and owner of Down The Road Movers LLC, a Black-owned moving company that he launched to support formerly incarcerated individuals. Pictured with Manning, from left, are foremen/drivers Genesis Harney and Ryan Fogarty. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the 67th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.) Trent Manning, co-founder of Down The Road Movers LLC, understands the obstacles

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display