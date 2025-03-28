Everybody’s Business: Minority owners resilient in face of uncertainty

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Providence Business News’ ­Everybody’s Business monthly series began with the intention of providing a voice to minority business owners in the tumultuous summer of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice reckoning in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Click here to see related story. Since

Now after the 50th installment and growing concerns over the pushback against racial justice initiatives and the crackdown on immigration, PBN took a look back at the makeup of the people who have been profiled, what some of the responses have been and how their small businesses have fared since being profiled.