Everybody’s business; Moore found his coaching applied beyond the court

(Editor’s note: This is the 58th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.)Over a decadeslong career coaching basketball, Ramel “Mel” Moore focused not just on on-court skills but the mindset that players – and other coaches – could apply to their daily lives. Moore worked for youth developmental teams in New England and led dozens of players and coaches, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he had to adapt. First, it was videoconferencing practices, where players demonstrated skills in their own yard. But then things morphed into something different: a life-coaching business called Coach Mel Moore Leadership Academy. It started when the parents of players Moore was coaching asked if he could offer videoconferencing sessions just to talk with their kids. “A parent said something that actually changed my trajectory: ‘I know you’re a coach for basketball, but you’re so much more than a coach for just basketball. You help, you coach my son … his confidence in his life,’ ” a parent told Moore. “The lightbulb went off.” Moore sent out an email to his basketball coaching clients offering one-on-one videoconferencing calls. About 90% of his clients were eager for a meeting. Soon, he was spending hours on Zoom with clients – seeing four to five a day in meetings lasting half an hour or more. They would simply talk about games the kids were playing and what they were doing in quarantine. Moore then became a certified life strategy coach, which allowed him to focus on building the life-coach business he launched in 2020. Now, Moore, a Central Falls resident, has largely retired from coaching basketball to focus on his life-coaching business, which offers mentoring to individuals and large companies or organizations and speaking engagements. “Leaving the gym and stepping into this arena was a godsend and really helped me grow into what I am today,” Moore said. For new clients, Moore usually starts with a “discovery call,” during which he asks questions to find out where they are on their career path and personal life and where they’d like to go. Every client is different, but Moore follows the same process for each, known as GROW – gathering information, researching, observing and working out a plan that usually includes an examination of habits that need to change and skills needed. Moore meets with clients once a week, or has a three-hour session with them every quarter. He also works with organizations, with some meetings as large as 120 to 150 people. In those cases, Moore won’t get to every single person. But he usually focuses on company leaders and has a team of other coaches he is training to help. While he’s not coaching on the court anymore, Moore is director of Team New England Youth Academy, a Boston-based nonprofit that focuses on helping underserved youths through athletic and academic opportunities. Players in these organizations must go through Coach Mel Moore Leadership Academy, which is designed to teach teenagers and young adults leadership skills. So far, more than 500 players have participated. “You may play college basketball, you may play in the NBA, but the goal is really to develop you as a person, not just a player,” Moore said. “Your attitude and how you view life really determines how well you do on that court.” Moore says he’s in the process of expanding his business through training other life coaches and working with larger companies. But through all of it, he gets mentorship as well. “I say to people, don’t hire a coach that doesn’t have a coach,” Moore said. “It’s important to practice what I preach and live what I tell.”Yes and no. I don’t believe anything can truly stop someone who is determined and committed to their vision. However, it’s undeniable that there are systemic structures in place that make the path much more difficult for minority entrepreneurs. These barriers show up in access to capital, networks, mentorship, and opportunities. While personal drive is powerful, we also have to acknowledge that not everyone is starting from the same starting line – and those inequities need to be addressed if we want true equality of opportunity.My business is not dependent on the support of any one group. My mission and services are built to serve all people, across different backgrounds and industries. That being said, I strongly believe there needs to be a drastic increase in collaboration among minority-owned businesses. The more we join forces, support each other and build collective momentum, the stronger and more sustainable all of our businesses become. Collaboration isn’t just good for the culture – it’s good for business.Rhode Island could boost minority business success by fostering a stronger culture of collaboration, cross-pollination and joint promotion among businesses of all backgrounds. Mindset is everything – especially when it comes to working together, building partnerships and raising the quality and visibility of the products and services we bring to the market. Investing in programs that teach cooperative economics, branding, leadership development, and operational excellence would make a major difference.Yes, I have had to look beyond traditional banks for financial support – whether through nonprofit lenders, community funds or personal networks. While progress has been made, I still believe many lending institutions have a long way to go when it comes to treating minority entrepreneurs fairly. There’s often a lack of understanding around minority-led business models, and unconscious biases still play a role in how risk is evaluated. We need more culturally competent lenders who are willing to invest not just based on numbers but on potential.I would direct them to organizations like the Rhode Island Black Business Association, the Center for Women & Enterprise, and SCORE Rhode Island. I’d also recommend tapping into local business development centers, chambers of commerce minority councils, and entrepreneurial accelerators focused on diversity. But just as importantly, I’d advise them to intentionally build their own network of mentors, advisors and peers because real support often comes from the relationships you build, not just the programs you join.