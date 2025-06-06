Everybody’s business; Moore found his coaching applied beyond the court

By
-
GIVING GUIDANCE: Long-time ­basketball coach Ramel “Mel” Moore says he ­realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that his skills with leading athletes on the court serve him well as a life coach.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
GIVING GUIDANCE: Long-time ­basketball coach Ramel “Mel” Moore says he ­realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that his skills with leading athletes on the court serve him well as a life coach.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

(Editor’s note: This is the 58th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Over a decadeslong career coaching basketball, Ramel “Mel” Moore focused not just on on-court skills

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Success: Your Not-for-Profit Audit Season Guide

The days are getting longer, the sun is setting later, and the weather is starting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display