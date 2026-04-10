Everybody’s Business: Multimedia maven gives voice to the underdog

(Editor’s note: This is the 68th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.
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A trailblazer in the digital media landscape, Remi Jones is difficult to categorize.
Recognized as a journalist, TV personality, talk show host, podcaster and community activist, she has been dubbed the “Oprah of Rhode Island” by some.
But there were roadblocks along the way, particularly in an industry long dominated by white males.
“Sometimes it’s about access and who is in the room,” she said.
Now CEO, executive producer and host of “Remi TV,” the state’s first Black-owned women’s television show, Jones is known for her empathetic interviewing style, ability to connect with viewers and dedication to uplifting her community.
Born and raised in Providence, Jones said from a young age she always had a passion for showcasing others’ experiences. Jones was the first in her family to graduate from college and that was where she honed her skills in public speaking and media production.
She began her media journey with an internship at a New York City radio station.
But her biggest success came with the launch of “Remi TV,” entirely self-funded with $10,000 in savings. The talk show focuses on personal stories and features discussions about social issues, with guests ranging from some of the most recognizable musicians in the country to local artists, elected officials, entrepreneurs and business owners.
“Remi TV” has since gained syndication on TV9 and is available for streaming on YouTube, Roku, TVEI, and REVEEL.
In April 2025, Jones organized the first Remi TV Influencer Award Show, held at the Providence Performing Arts Center to honor the most influential voices in Rhode Island.
Jones is using her platform to give back.
In 2023, she founded Remi TV Nation, a nonprofit organization focused on impactful outreach projects, such as the Remi TV Workforce Development Program – a free summer initiative that equips youths with hands-on training in financial literacy, music engineering, photography and government.
This year, she is expanding efforts by collaborating with All Purpose Forklift Training to offer hands-on safety and operation training that provides participants with access to industry-recognized certification.
“My goal is to continue building programs that not only educate but also create direct pathways to employment,” she said.
True to her roots, Jones plans to keep using media as a tool for positive change, recognizing the need for greater representation in her field.
Now an industry veteran who remembers her own moments of self-doubt, she is quick to offer advice to anyone “struggling to take that first step.”
“Just do it. You don’t want to look up 20 years from now and say, ‘I should have,’ ” she said. “Life is short; someone didn’t wake up today. Live your life, take that risk, invest in yourself, believe in yourself, and don’t let anyone project their fears onto you.”
1. Do you believe racism is keeping minorities from starting businesses in the Ocean State or succeeding when they do?
I don’t believe racism is keeping minorities from starting businesses, but I do believe there can be some sketchiness when it comes to certain opportunities, like grants and access to resources. It’s not always about ability.
2. How dependent is your business on the support of other minority groups? Is that a sustainable business model?
My business is not dependent on the support of minority groups. While I do value community and collaboration, my business is built to serve a broad audience. I believe sustainability comes from being able to reach and connect with diverse groups while still staying true to the mission.
3. What one thing could Rhode Island do to boost the odds for minority-owned business success?
One thing Rhode Island could do is increase access to information and resources. Many entrepreneurs don’t always know what’s available to them, so creating more transparency around funding opportunities, mentorship programs and business support would make a big difference.
4. Have you had to turn somewhere other than a bank for a loan? Do you believe the state’s lending institutions generally treat minorities fairly?
I personally have not had to seek funding outside of traditional banking institutions. But from what I’ve seen and heard, experiences can vary. Some people have had positive experiences, while others have faced challenges. I think it’s important to continue working toward fairness and consistency so that all entrepreneurs feel they have equal access to funding opportunities.
5. If another minority entrepreneur asked you where they could turn to for support, where would you direct them?
I would tell them to connect with local organizations, networking groups and mentorship programs in Rhode Island. One great resource is RIBBA [Rhode Island Black Business Association], which offers business development support, networking opportunities and access to resources that help entrepreneurs grow.
I would also recommend the POC Foundation [Papitto Opportunity Connection], which provides funding opportunities, community support and resources focused on empowering underserved communities and small businesses. Building relationships is key, and organizations like these create spaces where entrepreneurs can receive guidance, visibility and real support.