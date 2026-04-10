Everybody’s Business: Multimedia maven gives voice to the underdog

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TRAILBLAZER: Remi Jones is the CEO, executive producer and host of “Remi TV,” Rhode Island’s first Black-owned women’s television show.  COURTESY JAY HUNT
TRAILBLAZER: Remi Jones is the CEO, executive producer and host of “Remi TV,” Rhode Island’s first Black-owned women’s television show.  COURTESY JAY HUNT

(Editor’s note: This is the 68th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.) A trailblazer in the digital media landscape, Remi Jones is difficult to

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