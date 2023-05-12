Everybody’s Business: She made a change of country and career

By
-
HER IMPRINT: Franchesca M. Fernandez was a civil engineer in the Dominican Republic, but when she moved to Rhode Island she decided to start a business that had little to do with engineering. PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
HER IMPRINT: Franchesca M. Fernandez was a civil engineer in the Dominican Republic, but when she moved to Rhode Island she decided to start a business that had little to do with engineering. PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
(Editor’s note: This is the 33rd installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Franchesca M. Fernandez is a trained civil engineer and an elite project manager, but her…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display