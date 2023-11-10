Everybody’s Business: She provides dental care, mentorship to underserved populations

By
-
ALL SMILES: Dr. Joke Alesh, right, owner of Marigold Dental Studio in Pawtucket, speaks with Toni Tamba, scheduling lead. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
ALL SMILES: Dr. Joke Alesh, right, owner of Marigold Dental Studio in Pawtucket, speaks with Toni Tamba, scheduling lead. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
(Editor’s note: This is the 39th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) The road to becoming a dentist and opening a practice may be tough, but Dr.…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display