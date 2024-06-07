Everybody’s Business: Sweet taste of success came quick at Tuxpan Taqueria

(Editor’s note: This is the 45th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Tuxpan LLC is truly a family business. Two brothers act as chef and manager at the Central Falls eatery that operates as Tuxpan Taqueria; their two sisters take orders and work the cash register; their mother works in the kitchen and their father fills in where needed. And while bringing the dream to fruition took some time, success came quickly once the doors were opened. Diego Alcantar, the chef, launched the business with his brother, Eddi, in 2023 on Broad Street and this year it became the first restaurant in Central Falls to be named a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards, one of 30 national semifinalists within the best new restaurant category. The taqueria, a former doughnut shop, is a neighborhood gathering place that promotes a traditional aesthetic. The Alcantars hail from Túxpan, a tiny village in the state of Michoacan in Mexico, and the family moved to Central Falls about 15 years ago, relocating to Cumberland in 2019. Eddi and Diego Alcantar stayed behind in Mexico for three years with their grandparents while their parents made the journey north. Tuxpan is famous for producing gladiola flowers, which the brothers helped to harvest and sell to the locals. At Tuxpan Taqueria, the food is prepared with fresh ingredients daily – with about a third of the ingredients being imported from Mexico. The family matriarch, Maria, oversees the kitchen prep and makes tortillas by hand every day. “She makes sure there are no shortcuts on things we make and prepare,” said Eddi Alcantar. “Freshness and quality are our signature.” The Central Falls community immediately embraced the family, enjoying the taqueria’s specialties, including the gordita, al pastor tacos and tres leches cake. Tuxpan now attracts customers from all over the state, Alcantar says. The restaurant operates under the philosophy that food – if prepared properly – is more than physical sustenance; it’s spiritual nourishment as well. “What makes Tuxpan different from other taquerias in Rhode Island is the love we put into our food,” Eddi Alcantar said. “You can taste the fresh ingredients on the first bite.” And the brothers are wasting no time in expanding. Their newest venture, Cielito Mexican Kitchen, is scheduled to open this summer on Union Street in downtown Providence, the former site of the restaurant Oberlin. Cielito will also serve traditional Mexican cuisine. While many say discrimination remains a barrier to many minorities looking to start a business, Eddi Alcantar looks back from his family’s humble beginnings and has nothing but appreciation for what hard work and a bit of luck have bestowed on them. “My favorite part is the interactions and the relationships we have built with our customers and in the community,” he said. “After customers eat, they leave with a smile and gratitude. That makes us happy and keeps us motivated.”We have been blessed to be accepted in the community and around the state. Central Falls is a diverse community, but I believe times have changed and people are more open-minded. The most challenging part of opening a business in Rhode Island is getting the space up to the codes. It can be extremely expensive. The costs of repairs and finding employees and good help can be challenging. You come to America to succeed and to better your life. You can have goals in mind. But I really believe America is the land of opportunity. It all comes down to what you do as an individual.For a business to succeed in Rhode Island, you must be open to all demographics. Minorities are as important as any other.I think the state could invest more in educational programs. Learning how to run and manage a business and how to make it easier for small businesses to get licenses. It took us five years to open Tuxpan Taqueria.My brother Diego and I started this whole idea in high school. We saved money for a couple of years until we found the right spot. A lot of people do not know the importance of good credit and how having a good work history is key when trying to get a loan.My advice to an entrepreneur would be to take a course on how to manage a business. The University of Rhode Island offers small classes to help understand the basics of business structure. And lastly, [my advice] would be to make and build strong relationships with people.