NEWPORT – Victor Évora, a technical project manager in the Sensors and Sonar Department at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, has earned the Modern Day Technology Leader Award from the Black Engineer of the Year Award Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Conference.

Évora will be honored during an awards ceremony at the 2020 BEYA STEM Conference in February in Washington, D.C.

In addition to serving as the technical project manager for NUWC’s Acoustic Facilities and Standards Group, Évora is the first-line supervisor for NUWC’s Underwater Sound Reference Division. Under his tenure, the division has expanded to 30 team members and ramped up production by more than 30%, according to a news release.

Évora has led work to secure National Institute of Standards and Technology ISO 17025 certification for the division, with NIST Designated Institute status the next step.

Over the 23 years he’s been employed by NUWC, Évora has gradually increased his responsibilities and taken on new challenges in technical leadership, NUWC said.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.